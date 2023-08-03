Visit theroxytheater.org for up-to-date screen times.

Opening

‘Theater Camp’

It’s been a whole year (roughly five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes) since the campers at AdirondACTS, a scrappy theater camp in upstate New York, have seen their beloved leader. Turns out she’s in a coma, and now day-to-day operations of the camp have fallen to her crypto-bro son. Rated PG-13. Stars Molly Gordon, Ben Platt and Nathan Lee Graham. But honestly, I am a way better actor and it’s a waste of my talents to be stuck back here in the chorus. Opening Friday, Aug. 4.

Continuing

‘Talk To Me’

Like lovers do. Walk with me, like lovers do. It’s all fun and games until the embalmed hand you brought to your séance opens a portal to hell. Rated R. Sophie Wilde, Miranda Otto and Zoe Terakes star in this highly anticipated Australian horror nightmare that’s raining in my head like a tragedy.

‘Oppenheimer’

I am become Christopher Nolan, creator of three-hour movies. The director of the good Batman flicks brings you a pulse-pounding portrait of the man who risked destroying the world in order to save it. Rated R. Stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. Playing on both digital and 35mm (the way god intended). I sure hope this movie doesn’t bomb.

‘Barbie’

Barbie® has it all: A Dreamhouse®, a pink 1956 Corvette® and a whole collection of friends. But when she realizes that life in plastic isn’t as fantastic as she thought, she and her himbo boyfriend® set out on a quest to find answers. Rated PG-13. Stars Glitter Hair Barbie®, Jam N Glam Barbie®, Ocean Friends Barbie® and Will Ferrell®, who I am almost certain is playing his same character from “The Lego Movie.”

Special screenings

‘King Kong’ (1933)

We’ve shown a lot of giant monster movies in the Roxy Garden over the years, but it would be absolutely bananas not to show the greatest of all time. When a giant stop-motion beast is brought to New York to star on Broadway, he ends up going ape! Not Rated. Stars Fay Wray, Robert Armstrong and Etta McDaniel in her film debut. Playing Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5, in the Roxy Garden.

‘13 Going on 30’ (2004)

Jenna thinks being in junior high is just awful. Not only are her parents incredibly embarrassing, but the popular girls are so mean! If only there was some sort of magical wishing powder she could use to transport herself 17 years in the future. Rated PG-13. Stars Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer. Playing Saturday, Aug. 5. If they remade this movie today, Jenna would have been born in 1993.

‘The Mother and the Whore’ (1973)

It was a heavy time in France. The French New Wave of Cinema, as well as the sexual revolution, had seemingly come and went. Now director Jean Eustache found himself disillusioned by the industry he worked so hard to break into. His solution was to make an autobiographical film about a tragic love triangle as a microcosm of the post-idealism of the 1970s. Not Rated, but based on the title you can infer it’s not for kids. Jean-Pierre Leaud, Bernadette Lafront and Francoise Lebrun star in the Cannes Film Festival Grand Prix winner. Playing Sunday, Aug. 6.

‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ (2000)

A Dapper Dan man of constant sorrow leads a trio of escaped convicts as they make their way through Depression-era Mississippi on an odyssey of a lifetime. Our "Easy Coen" series continues with the film that made the Soggy Bottom Boys a household name. Rated PG-13. Stars George Clooney, Tim Blake Nelson and John Turturro. Playing Wednesday, Aug. 9.