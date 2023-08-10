Visit theroxytheater.org for up-to-date screen times.

Opening

‘The Unknown Country’

Following a recent tragedy, a young woman takes a cross country road trip from Minnesota to Texas in an attempt to recreate a cherished photo of her grandmother taken decades ago. Not Rated. Stars Montana’s own (and former Roxy employee) Lily Gladstone, Raymond Lee and Richard Ray. Opening Friday, Aug. 11.

Continuing

‘Theater Camp’

It’s been a whole year (roughly five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes) since the campers at AdirondACTS, a scrappy theater camp in upstate New York, have seen their beloved leader. Turns out she’s in a coma, and now day-to-day operations of the camp have fallen to her crypto-bro son. Rated PG-13. Stars Molly Gordon, Ben Platt and Nathan Lee Graham. But honestly, I am a way better actor and it’s a waste of my talents to be stuck back here in the chorus.

‘Talk To Me’

Like lovers do. Walk with me, like lovers do. It’s all fun and games until the embalmed you brought to your séance opens a portal to hell. Rated R. Sophie Wilde, Miranda Otto and Zoe Terakes star in this highly anticipated Australian horror nightmare that’s raining in my head like a tragedy.

‘Oppenheimer’

I am become Christopher Nolan, creator of three-hour movies. The director of the good Batman flicks brings you a pulse-pounding portrait of the man who risked destroying the world in order to save it. Rated R. Stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. Playing on both digital and 35mm (the way god intended). I sure hope this movie doesn’t bomb.

‘Barbie’

Barbie® has it all: A Dreamhouse®, a pink 1956 Corvette® and a whole collection of friends. But when she realizes that life in plastic isn’t as fantastic as she thought, she and her himbo boyfriend® set out on a quest to find answers. Rated PG-13. Stars Glitter Hair Barbie®, Jam N Glam Barbie®, Ocean Friends Barbie® and Will Ferrell®, who I am almost certain is playing his same character from “The Lego Movie.”

Special screenings

‘The Sandlot’ (1993)

A summer pickup game of baseball hits a major league snag when new outfielder Scottie Smalls uses (and loses) a baseball signed by the Great Bambino himself. You’re killing me, Smalls! Take a nostalgic trip back in time when the summer felt like it lasted FOR-EV-ERRRRR. Rated PG. Stars Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar and James Earl Jones. Playing Saturday, Aug. 12 as part of Roxy Jr.

RRR (2022)

Brace yourself. S. S. Rajamouli takes two of the greatest anti-British freedom fighters from India’s past and imagines a world where the two of them had an epic bromance. A true cinematic tour de force with one jaw-dropping scene after another, this film needs to be seen in a crowded theater. Rated PG-13. Stars N.T. Rama Rao, Ram Charon and Ajay Devgn. Playing Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13.

‘Born in Flames’ (1983)

Director Lizzie Borden (no relation) takes us to a dystopian New York, where rival pirate radio stations educate and inspire an oppressed female population. With mutual aid and some good old fashioned direct action, the fate of their future — and ours — rests in their hands. Stars Honey, Jean Satterfield, and Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow. A talkback with local activists follows the film Monday, Aug. 14.

‘Burn After Reading' (2008)

Our Coen Retrospective continues with the tale of two gym employees discovering a disc containing the memoirs of a former CIA analyst. So, what do the doofuses do with it? They try to sell it to the Russians so they can afford cosmetic surgery. I mean, sure. How else are you going to get a butt that can pull a bus? Rated PG-13. Stars Frances McDormand, Brad Pitt and Missoula’s own J.K. Simmons. Playing Wednesday, Aug. 16 as part of Easy Coen.

‘Beavis and Butt-head Do America’ (1996)

MTV’s Gen-X avatars made their way to the big screen in this feature-length adventure, much to the ire of my parents. When Beavis and Butt-head’s beloved television goes missing, the two losers set out on a cross country road trip to find it. Rated R. Stars Mike Judge, Mike Judge and Bruce Willis. Playing Thursday, Aug. 17 as part of Persistence of Vision.

‘The Year of the Dog’ (2022)

A loner alcoholic, in a last ditch effort to stay sober, accepts the offer to go to a farm to get away from the world. There he meets a husky and now these two strays work together to discover what it takes to make it to the finish line. Rated PG-13. Writer, co-director, star and producer Rob Grabow and Missoula icon Jeff Medley will be in attendance for a special post-screening Q&A Thursday, Aug. 17.