Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the coming week.

Barbara with Arrowleaf and Wildlands

(Sunday, June 18)

Barbara, a three-piece group out of Denver, Colorado, has members covering vocals, synths, saxophone, drums, guitar and trombone. Yet the sound often stays light and open, even when the guitars slip into woozy sideways rock grooves. While things get dreamy (and occasionally heavy), the strong voices stay centered and clear. Check them out at gobarbarago.bandcamp.com.

They’ll perform with Arrowleaf, a Missoula group fronted by Sarah Marker on vocals and trumpet. The indie group’s debut, “Getting By,” was released amid the pandemic. Now, the full band (and it’s not a small one) can bring them live to the public. Marker is backed by Amanda Ceaser, John Filkins, Brady Schwertfeger, Peter Puczkowskyj and Jake Whitecar.

The third band is Wildlands, billed as a new Missoula three-piece indie pop group.

Details: ZACC Show Room. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30. $10-$15.

Summer Made Fair in Caras

(Sunday, June 18)

The Made Fair is returning with its summer edition. Check out 160 artists hand-picked by the organizers at handMADE Montana, who specialize in everything from fine art to quirky art to craft, clothing jewelry and more, all with an eye toward quality and a distinct flavor. Check out the line-up at handmademontana.com.

Details: Caras Park, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free entry.

Open AIR artist talk with Butte artist

(Tuesday, June 20)

BT Livermore, an artist from the Mining City, has painted signs, murals and illustrations that evoke vintage hand-lettering with a contemporary voice. Through the Open AIR artist residency program, they’ve been at work on sculptures and new projects at Home ReSource, the recycled building materials center, no doubt stocked with creative options.

Details: Free, 4-6 p.m. Home ReSource. Light refreshments.

Naomi Siegel Quartet with Lee Rizzo

(Wednesday, June 21)

The trombonist-composer’s booked a scenic locale for her quartet on the Summer Solstice: The Moon Randolph Homestead. Her group, with Lhanna Writesel on saxophone, Tommy Sciple on bass and Ed Stalling on drums, plays originals and more with a two-horn front line but no chordal instrument, leaving the arrangements with plenty of open space. (They recorded a live concert for the Myrna Soundstage series that’s available on YouTube.) You can also hear a special guest: vocalist-songwriter Lee Rizzo, who’s brought her powerful voice to a number of groups over the years, and most recently with a solo album, “Moon Light Moon.” The opening set comes courtesy of Dylan Running Crane.

A portion of the proceeds go back to the homestead's preservation.

Details: 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $22. Pick ‘em up and get directions on Eventbrite.com.

New Missoula-grown play, ‘My Generation’

(Thursday-Saturday, June 22-24)

Diego Solan Kjelland, a University of Montana theater graduate, is stepping into a new role: playwright and director.

According to a ZACC news release, the Missoula native’s script centers on “young adults experiencing the influence and movement of drugs within a small town.”

Kjelland has starred in musical productions with UM and Missoula Community Theatre. The piece, meanwhile, has a “flavorful twist of hip-hop music,” the release says.

Details: ZACC Show Room. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30. $15, $10 for students and seniors. Appropriate for ages 16 and up.