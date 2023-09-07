Montana Book Festival

(Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 7-10)

The celebration of the written word returns this year, with authors spanning fiction, nonfiction and poetry. The featured authors include David James Duncan, who has a new novel, “Sun House,” Northern Cheyenne activist Adria Jawort, plus a special edition of the Word Dog community open mic.

Details: Most events are free at the Montana Public Library. Go to montanabookfestival.com for a full schedule.

Jane Waggoner Deschner: 'Remember Me’

(Opens Thursday, Sept. 7)

Waggoner Deschner, a Billings artist, is well-known for her work that involves embroidered phrases on family photographs. For “Remember Me,” she’s turning entire galleries into an installation resembling a domestic space lined with such images, according to the Billings Gazette.

This touring exhibition opened at the Yellowstone Art Museum in Billings and is touring the state through the Montana Art Gallery Directors Association. In Missoula, it comes to the University of Montana’s Gallery of Visual Arts in the Social Sciences Building.

The trappings of home (furniture, afghans, etc.) augment photographs (hundreds and hundreds of them) with phrases copied from obituaries for unrelated people, according to a news release from the GVA.

Details: Public reception is 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7. The work is on view through Oct. 26.

Indigenizing the ZACC

(Friday, Sept. 8)

Indigenous artists and creators will take over the nonprofit for “How We Celebrate Our Families,” a benefit for missing and murdered Indigenous relatives.

It includes an all-day art market on Friday (3-7 p.m.), a march from the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center at 5:30 p.m. to the ZACC in remembrance of Mika Westwolf, an MMIR gallery exhibition and a silent auction, mural works by students at Frazer School on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, a performance by Blackfeet troubadour Jack Gladstone in the Show Room, and more.

Details: Go to zootownarts.org for the full schedule. The art shows open on Friday and will stay up all month.

Rachel Stevens: ‘Animated Objects’

(Opens Friday, Sept. 8)

Rachel Stevens, a sculptor who’s had several Fulbright Scholar Awards during her career, has a new exhibition opening for Second Friday at the Clay Studio of Missoula.

“Animated Objects” is an “eclectic community of sculptures” inspired by the theory that life on Earth was seeded by meteorites, according to a news release from the studio. The description of the works suggests biomorphic, colorful sculptures with bright colors and quirky imagery.

Stevens has lived part time in Missoula since 2010, according to the release, and taught as area head of sculpture at New Mexico State University for a quarter century, ending in 2019.

Details: The opening reception is Friday, Sept. 8, from 5-8 p.m. The show is on view through Sept. 30.

Wrestling at the fairgrounds

(Saturday, Sept. 9)

Pacific Northwest promoter Prestige Wrestling is bringing its show to town, specifically to the Missoula County Fairgrounds’ 4-H Pavilion. The throwdown, called “No Art, No Cowboys, No Rules,” will feature Breeze, Shawn Spears, Tom Lawlor, Fred Rooser, Matt Cross and more.

Details: 6 p.m. doors, show at 7. Go to eventbrite.com for tickets and more information.

Three songwriters at Longstaff House

(Wednesday, Sept. 13)

Two touring scribes will join local songsmith Tom Catmull at the Longstaff House, a private venue for acoustic shows in central Missoula.

The out-of-town artists are Texas songwriter Dana Cooper and a younger Colorado counterpart, Jackson Emmer. Rolling Stone Country said "few are writing songs like Jackson Emmer" in a column on artists to watch.

Details: 7 p.m., go to longstaffhouse.com for tickets and more information.

Quick hits

Bare Bait Dance’s Missoula Roadshow: The company will perform two informal shows where you can bring a picnic, blanket and chair and see original work with live musical accompaniment. Showtimes are Saturday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. at Ten Spoon Winery. No charge, pass the hat donations.

The company will perform two informal shows where you can bring a picnic, blanket and chair and see original work with live musical accompaniment. Showtimes are Saturday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. at Ten Spoon Winery. No charge, pass the hat donations. Montana Tango Festival: A new five-day event that runs Sept. 7-11 will offer classes and performances in the art of tango. Go to montanatango.com for more information.

A new five-day event that runs Sept. 7-11 will offer classes and performances in the art of tango. Go to montanatango.com for more information. "My Next-Door Neighbor": Wildfire Ceramic Studio has a new juried show that "showcases the simplicity of living with characters and creatures that encapsulate a playful sense of community," according to its event posting. The work, selected by resident artist Gabs Conway, includes pieces by 15 artists, including clay and mixed media sculptures and prints. Opening reception is Friday, Sept. 8, from 5-9 p.m. Conway will give a talk at 7:30 p.m. Gallery open hours are Tuesday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon and Thursday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wildfire Ceramic Studio has a new juried show that "showcases the simplicity of living with characters and creatures that encapsulate a playful sense of community," according to its event posting. The work, selected by resident artist Gabs Conway, includes pieces by 15 artists, including clay and mixed media sculptures and prints. Opening reception is Friday, Sept. 8, from 5-9 p.m. Conway will give a talk at 7:30 p.m. Gallery open hours are Tuesday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon and Thursday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter at the Top Hat: Blues guitarist/artist Allman, the son of late Allman Brothers singer-songwriter-musician Gregg Allman, is hitting the road to try to play 50 concerts in 50 states in less than 50 days, with Frankenreiter, the surfer-musician. They play the Hat on Tuesday, Sept. 12, with doors at 7 p.m., logjampresents.com.