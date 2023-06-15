Missoula Pride will be, well, everywhere downtown this weekend. Whatever your taste: techno, comedy, rock ‘n’ roll, or a memoir reading, the second annual event offers something for most any taste.

For the full list (there’s a lot), go to missoula-pride.com.

Pride Rally

(Friday, June 16)

At the rally, you’ll hear from Mayor Jordan Hess as well as one of Missoula’s state House representatives, SJ Howell, along with candidates for office and other advocates.

Details: 12-1 p.m., Missoula County Courthouse.

Tell Us Something at the ballpark

(Friday, June 16)

The quarterly storytelling series is moving to a big venue for this edition, themed “Neighbors.” Everyday residents (identities not revealed beforehand), will tell true stories from their lives sans notes.

Pride Parade

(Saturday, June 17)

Beartracks Bridge is fully open, so the parade can hit all four lanes of the full span with 50-some groups signed up to participate. They’ll head from Third and Higgins to Main, where the block party is happening.

Details: 1-2 p.m.

Pride block party

(Saturday, June 17)

Head to Main and Ryman, where the block party runs all afternoon and into the evening with music from headliners G Flip and Mija as well as Missoula jam-improv act Transcendental Express and more.

Details: 2:30-10:30 p.m. Free entry. Food trucks, full bar. See full schedule online.

Sinistarr and the Fox Den

(Saturday, June 17)

Sinistarr, a Detroit drum ‘n’ bass DJ who’s performed at stages round the world, will help turn Conflux Brewery into a dance club with back-up from Missoula’s Fox Den DJs.

Details: Doors at 9:30, show at 10. Conflux. $10 suggested donation, 21 and up.

Pride punk night

(Saturday, June 17)

Local bands Rob Travolta, with bassist extraordinaire Rob Cave, along with New Old Future and Infinite Ammo, at one of the legendary spots for loud rock: The VFW.

Details: 10 p.m. VFW, $10 suggested donation, doors at 9:30 p.m.

Story hour downtown

(Sunday, June 18)

Head to the bookstore downtown for a kid-friendly story hour with three performances.

Details: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Fact & Fiction.

Pride brunch on campus

(Sunday, June 18)

The brunch has moved into the spacious environs of the UC Ballroom, where you can get drinks from a full bar while brunching during drag performances by House of Bourgeois and more.

Details: Doors at 11 a.m., show at 12. University Center Ballroom. 18 and up. Tickets required, info at missoula-pride.com.

‘Boyslut’ memoir reading

(Sunday, June 18)

Zachary Zane, a sex columnist for Men’s Health magazine, documents his own personal history (bisexual, polyamorous) and wider society issues around sex in his memoir, “A Memoir and a Manifesto.” According to sex columnist Dan Savage, he’s “one of the best sex writers working today.”

Details: 1-2 p.m. ZACC Show Room.

Roller Disco at the fairgrounds

(Sunday, June 18)

New York DJ Anna Morgan and Missoula mainstay Mark Myriad will spin while everyone else can roller-skate. Food trucks on site. Afterward, there'll be a Hellgate Roller Derby bout.

Details: Missoula County Fairgrounds, 2-5 p.m. $10 suggested donation.