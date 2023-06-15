After almost a year in the works, the Word Dog community open mic is becoming an increasingly popular place in Missoula for people to bring spoken word to the stage. But participation is not limited to poetry.

Participants can perform anything from storytelling, informative presentations, comedy, show-and-tell and acapella songs. The organizers draw the line at instruments and hate speech, according to Liv Swant-Johnson, the founder and executive director of Word Dog.

If you go Word Dog is holding a community open mic from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Imagine Nation Brewing.

“If you can make it with your mouth, we want to hear it,” Swant-Johnson said.

Swant-Johnson started the open mic last June after having sat on the idea for a few years. While she has been performing spoken word at open mics for 11 years now, the format for Word Dog is a bit different from similar events.

It was inspired and based on an open mic that she used to perform at in Arcata, California. The format includes hosting a DJ who plays music in between each participant.

Some people share heavy, profound or personal material and a bit of music after and before something more light-hearted is a bit like having a “palate cleanser.” Music can also ease the discomfort of walking onto a stage since if it is quiet, it can feel awkward and intimidating. But with music playing, people often loosen up by dancing their way to the microphone, Swant-Johnson said.

Another carry-over from the California open mic is that when someone shares something they have never shared before, the crowd yells “new shit!” It’s normally a “thunderous and resounding” exclamation from the crowd, according to Swant-Johnson.

Sharing one’s work can be intimate and anxiety-ridden and getting on stage to do it can be difficult. But Word Dog’s mission is to “cultivate a community space for storytelling, process, expression and connection.”

The series won an Arts Missoula award last month for in the Cultural Vision category.

Word Dog’s popularity has allowed the group to begin publishing the Word Dog Quarterly, a collection of submitted work. They are accepting submissions for their third edition and take work in most written forms.

Past editions have included poems, stories, letters, fiction and haikus and been about everything from reflecting on coming home after war to being an exceptionally tall person in public restrooms.

The quarterly has been “a way to celebrate community and have each other’s work on their coffee table,” Swant-Johnson said.