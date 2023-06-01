After talking about the summer's big blockbuster movies during two of our past three episodes, we return to the small screen for a bittersweet conversation about fan-favorite streaming programs.

HBO's "Succession" and "Barry" both concluded their runs after four seasons for each program. "Ted Lasso" on Apple TV+ came to an end after three seasons. And Amazon Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" closed after its fifth season.

While we don't reveal any major plot points about the final episodes from each series, there are some light spoilers about each season to help keep the conversation moving along.

Next week we talk about the second season of ABC's "The Wonder Years," the 2021 series inspired by the 1988 show of the same name starring Fred Savage. We'll even have interviews with some of the stars of the show.

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, a longtime entertainment reporter who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal in Iowa and Terry Lipshetz, a senior producer for Lee Enterprises based in Madison, Wisconsin.

Summer blockbusters

Terry Lipshetz

Hello everyone, and welcome to another episode. Before the introduction, I did want to mention that we are talking about the series finales for Ted Lasso, Succession, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Barry. We do not give away any major plot developments about the final episodes of the shows, but do share some less consequential spoilers to help move the conversation along.

Terry Lipshetz

Welcome everyone to another episode of streamed and screened and entertainment podcasts about movies and TV from Lee Enterprises. I'm Terry Lipshetz, a senior producer at Lee and co-host of the program with Bruce Miller, editor of the Sioux City Journal and a longtime entertainment reporter who is back from the big city scarfing down dirty water dogs on the sidewalk.

Bruce Miller

Right. You can't beat a city that serves orders all day long, right? That's New York. But, you know, I went on the subway. No, I did not get attacked by anybody. And I was reaching for the pull that you grab on to. And apparently the train started moving before I got to it. And just as I grabbed it, I did a pole dance.

Bruce Miller

I was all the way around and on the floor by the end of it, and nobody applauded. Now, how bad is it?

Terry Lipshetz

Oh, man, you did a show. You were on Broadway. A Broadway performance.

Bruce Miller

Was way right. And then there were a lot of protesters because the Writers Guild strike is still going on. And you saw them out in front of it used to be MTV. Now it's a CBS branded building on in Times Square. And so they were marching there and you could vaguely recognize some of the people you think, well, isn't that somebody who is also a performer?

Bruce Miller

But it will have an impact because the Tony Awards, which are coming up next week, cannot have any scripted material. They can have off the cuff introductions, but they can't have, you know, little goofy skits or anything that will introduce them. So it might be a good award show. We might be able to enjoy just seeing who wins here, their speech.

Bruce Miller

They won't be, you know, running them off because nobody wrote that stuff. It's all from the heart. So that was interesting to see. And I'll tell you, New York was packed. It was stuffed with people. So it must be back. Now, people are interested in going and seeing and doing things. And one of the fun things we did get to do while we were there was Lin-Manuel Miranda does a thing every Friday called AM for Ham.

Bruce Miller

And what he does is he combines his cast from Hamilton with shows that are on Broadway right now. And so it's been all the Tony nominees lately, and they come out and sing a song from their show and then they move on and they do another show and they know that's maybe 15 minutes and the thing packs the streets.

Bruce Miller

It's wall to wall people just watching this. And you get to see all the stars of the show. So it's kind of fun.

Terry Lipshetz

It's a lot of fun.

Bruce Miller

Yeah. You didn't pay $300 for a ticket or have to, you know, wrestle somebody down in the in the ticket line to try and get there.

Terry Lipshetz

It is good for these shows, too, especially people go to New York. It's so expensive, so expensive to go in New York these days. And they have something like that. It's a good way to give back to the community.

Bruce Miller

And, yeah, allow.

Terry Lipshetz

People to experience something that maybe they can't afford.

Bruce Miller

And, you know, interestingly, you mentioned about how expensive they're charging for bags. Now, come on. You go to a store and they say it's a nickel if you want a bag, what am I going to do all this crap out in my arms and look like I'm not stealing merchandise from their store? A nickel for a bag they can afford the nickel.

Bruce Miller

You've added in more than that on your on your fees. But yeah, that was a new one to me is that I got to pay a nickel to put this stuff in a bag.

Terry Lipshetz

Did you grab breakfast from a bodega while you were there.

Bruce Miller

Did not. Did. Now I was, but I was proud of myself because they only eat burgers once.

Terry Lipshetz

Okay.

Bruce Miller

So that was pretty. That was pretty good. But all during this time, you know, the big thing that was blowing up was Little Mermaid. Little Mermaid was like, huge there. People were all rushing to see that. And I finally did see it and I was not impressed.

Terry Lipshetz

We talked about this a little bit on our last episode, and neither of us were really thrilled with the concept of remaking a classic Disney cartoon as a live action show.

Bruce Miller

Well, they they've dumped things and added new songs or Lin-Manuel Miranda to write. And they're not that good. They're really not that the idea. The young woman, Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel is good. She's very good. And they've really expanded the part of Eric, the boyfriend. So he's got a whole storyline now, too, that I didn't really care about.

Bruce Miller

I didn't need it. And then all of those creatures look very scary. Sebastian actually does look like a crab and flounder. He's out of water more than he's in water. And I'm thinking, How does he do this? This is this is really weird. But I was it's excess. It's a lot of stuff and way too much unnecessary stuff.

Bruce Miller

And so, you know, I will do well. I suppose it will, because parents got to take their kids to something and that's available. But that was a surprise to me. I thought it was going to be a little better and it wasn't.

Bruce Miller

What is the deal with these actors who suddenly have children when they're in their late seventies and early?

Terry Lipshetz

Pacino Pacino's got to keep up with DeNiro.

Bruce Miller

I know I was going to see the DeNiro film, and then I thought, Oh, do I need this? This is, you know, Father's Day. We'll wait for Father's Day and I'll go see it then. And then the news breaks about Al Pacino, and you think, What is up with all this? Is this kind of a contest? And maybe it is.

Bruce Miller

Where is Nick Cannon in all of this? You know, is Nick Cannon still going to be having kids when he's 79 and it will be up to child 43.

Terry Lipshetz

I just saw Harrison Ford with Calista Flockhart. They were at their son's college graduation yesterday.

Bruce Miller

Well, see, then life is good.

Terry Lipshetz

Yeah.

Bruce Miller

Life is good. But, yeah, there are these old guys that are doing a lot of work, which I think is just to be able to pay the bills and then having new families. These families will never see their dads after they've graduated from high school.

Terry Lipshetz

Yeah, it is kind of sad. Personal choices do whatever you want to do. But I always think about that where you know, when you're 60, 70, having a kid, the kids, you're not going to see this kid, maybe even graduate high school.

Bruce Miller

I've had friends who had children, and I'm thinking I will not get to see this kid get married because it's enough years that, you know, I'm out of here. But it's it's bizarre. And so, you know, whatever they want to do, let them do it. It's fine. But it also has been a big week for last episode's. A lot of the streaming series have been running their last episodes.

Bruce Miller

Succession was the big one that everybody was waiting for. You know, how will this and who will get control of that company? What's going to happen to all of them? I am not a succession person. I'm a I'm counting on you to be my succession guru this season.

Terry Lipshetz

Yeah, I've been the best man in the best. It was so good. It was. I really love the first season and even the the second season was pretty good. I thought last season was all over the place at times because you start getting tired of it, right? The idea of like, okay, it's it's going to be Kendall, who is the oldest son, but then Kendall has some issues.

Terry Lipshetz

So then it's, you know, it's going to be Roman, but Roman has a lot of issues, like Roman is a man child. And then you have Siobhan, who's she's a liberal. Will she take over the conservative media company? Is it a fit? So you have all of these things and then you have Logan, who at the beginning of the series, looks like he's not going to have the mental capacity to continue on and then all of a sudden he's he's like back and he's fine and he's running things again.

Terry Lipshetz

You have four seasons of constant jockeying. You know, we know Logan, regardless of of what you know about the show, there has to be an end. And there obviously is a show called Succession. There has to be somebody at the end that's going to win regardless of how we get there. Somebody has to get there. This last episode, it was like 90 minutes long.

Terry Lipshetz

It was it was basically a movie and it felt like 15. That's how quickly this thing flew. The only dry spell was there was this this moment kind of midway, two thirds of the way through where the those three kids, Kendall and Roman and Shiv, they kind of got together and they were trying to, you know, come to some sort of agreement, who's going to run the show, who's going to who's going to take over?

Terry Lipshetz

And then they kind of had this like, playful moment in a kitchen where they're kind of their siblings. Again, they're not these media moguls. And at that point, you're kind of wondering, well, what's going to go on here or not? And, you know, from that point, though, then it gets serious again. And I always felt I wish I could go back in time and just write down what I thought would happen.

Terry Lipshetz

And I in my head, I had kind of like two possibilities of how the show would end with, you know, who would who would get it among the cast of characters we know. So obviously, right. One of the options could have been somebody comes out of the blue, buys a company and just takes it. But if it if it's only the characters we know, who would those characters be?

Terry Lipshetz

And I wish I could have written them down, put it into an envelope, because the final two were the two that were like down to the wire.

Bruce Miller

And now there.

Terry Lipshetz

Is like twists and turns and you just it always felt like, okay, it's going to go back here or is it going to go here? And I loved it. I thought it was just like a phenomenal ending to the series.

Bruce Miller

Could they reboot it with, you know, starting with whomever they had chosen to go ahead or would that not work?

Terry Lipshetz

These characters are so self-absorbed and so, so crazy. Sure. But I really liked how it ended. It just kind of it just kind of ended not not like Sopranos ended where, you know, it went to black. You just kind of it kind of like got to a point. There was a winner. Somebody came out on top and then the credits rolled and that's all you kind of needed because it's it was the journey.

Terry Lipshetz

The show is about the journey and we finally got there.

Bruce Miller

This is not a spoiler because everybody should know it by now. But the dad died early in the show this year. Was that a good thing to have him exit that early?

Terry Lipshetz

Yeah, I was a little unsure when it happened, but I thought it got him out of the way. So it could come down to the kids just fighting with each other. Because as long as Logan was there, he was always the puppetmaster pulling the strings. So it's like, Yeah. Kendall, you're back on my good side. Oh, no. Roman How about how about, you know, we we boost you up and, you know, you can be my protege and and why don't you go fire Jerry now?

Terry Lipshetz

And, you know, it's time to get tough, and then, you know, and then it's like shiv, like, I don't know, Shiv. It's. I think. I think we we need a female touch here. It's time for you to take over the company. And he was always playing them off of each other, either either on purpose or even just because he was just that kind of guy.

Bruce Miller

It's like what you do at home, Right?

Terry Lipshetz

Exactly. Exactly. Getting him out of the picture just allowed those three to kind of go at it along with the other half of the company, because it was it was coming down to there is a deal on the table to sell Waystar Royco and there was obviously the faction with the kids. You know, would they sell? Wouldn't they sell?

Terry Lipshetz

And then you have the people that are still on the board that, you know, obviously want to sell to kind of cash out and get their golden parachute. So you have those players and Alexander Skarsgard, who was playing the character of Lucas Mattson, who is the CEO of a streaming giant, Gojo. So he was the one trying to acquire the company and was really largely replaced.

Terry Lipshetz

Logan is kind of like that, that hovering figure, you know. But again, they're playing each other to the end, like they're playing. They're playing him off of each other. So it was just it was just a really great episode that that left you kind of guessing until the end. You kind of as that episode is slowly coming to an end, you kind of got a sense where it was going, but yeah, it was, you know, a lot.

Terry Lipshetz

And Cousin Greg, for anyone that loves Cousin Greg, like he he plays very prominently in this final episode.

Bruce Miller

Well, now I'm excited to see it, but I went through a couple of other ones that had their final episodes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Did you see the last of that?

Terry Lipshetz

Not yet. I'm like two episodes away from getting there.

Bruce Miller

Okay. It it brings everything up to, you know, the latest it can. And still you find out what has happened and you get a chance to see Mrs. May's. I'll do what I think is her best stand up routine In the course of all of that. You also find out about the relationship with her ex-husband. You find out about the relationship with Susie, her manager.

Bruce Miller

It's very good. But I really felt that it became the Joan Rivers story. I really think that they were leaning into that a little bit more than you might have wanted. I had a friend who saw it and he said I he was very disappointed in the ending and he thought that they spilled too many things early on in the in the last season where, you know, by doing those time jobs, it kind of ruined the the surprises that you get at the end.

Bruce Miller

He said. I already knew what she was going to be like because they had done a 60 Minutes story on her early on in that run. And so that was interesting to me. I did see the last Ted Lasso, and I loved it. I loved it, I loved it. I loved it. Not because it was cheesy, which is what I'm hearing all over the place, but because it did wrap things up if they want to end it.

Bruce Miller

You had no questions as to where things were going to go. They they talked about, you know, the final game that they had with Ted. And it's no secret that Ted had been plotting to leave the home all season long. It wasn't like suddenly heat. He came in and said, by the way, I'm going to leave. Goodbye. We'll see you all.

Bruce Miller

They were able to address that and there is one moment with the players and I kid you not. It's the dumbest move that you'd ever see in a show like this, but it's the perfect move and the players all get together and say their goodbye to him. And I thought it was remarkable. Cheesy. You betcha. And it was just it was really, really fun to watch.

Bruce Miller

And there were tears throughout the whole thing. When he says goodbye to certain people. And again, I don't want to be too specific about this. You feel it because they built this show. This was a pandemic show that we started watching when we were all kind of sequestered, and it was about somebody going outside of their comfort zone, which we were, and went to this this team that he knew really nothing about and was able to find his way in with them.

Bruce Miller

And they talk about that bleed sign that he put up on the on the wall and what that meant to the rest of them. And that plays a factor in the in the final episode as well. So it was I thought it was very good. I thought it was really good. And I do see an end to it.

Bruce Miller

And I do feel like, all right, the pandemic is largely over and it's a nice way to end it. You don't need to have like seven seasons, 20 seasons, whatever it might be of a series to just really appreciate an ending. It's like a British series where it's built to last for maybe two years, three years, and it's done.

Bruce Miller

And if they want to reboot it, there is an opening to reboot it in a different way.

Terry Lipshetz

Okay, I was going to ask you about that. Now, I haven't watched the season yet because we've talked about this before. I kind of like ADD and drop Apple TV, you know, as the wind blows. So I was.

Bruce Miller

Waiting for a product and they actually me a free subscription.

Terry Lipshetz

Yeah. You've read me like a book. So, you know, I'm probably going to resubscribe to it this weekend and just knocked through the episodes really, really quick. But the, the thing that I had read a lot of after those first couple seasons was this was always planned as a three season arc. You'd have that beginning, the middle, the end, and that would be it.

Terry Lipshetz

And Jason Sudeikis is very clear about it. But after that second season, and I think because of the popularity, the show and the awards and the accolades and all that, there was some discussion that like maybe, you know, yeah, we're going to wrap it up but.

Bruce Miller

Need more money.

Terry Lipshetz

Yeah. So what do you think? Is it are we going to see more Ted, or is this really it?

Bruce Miller

I really think that they could take supporting characters and make them leading characters and you could continue the story and you could do a movie too, if you really wanted to. It's interesting because you get to see Ted back home, and I don't see this kind of longing that I've got to be back with my team. I have done that.

Bruce Miller

I'm moving on to something else, so I don't he doesn't need to be in it. But I do think that you could take Rebecca any of those characters. Keeley any of them, and make a series. And then there's also the team. The team still has another season if they want it, but you do get them in a game situation near the end.

Terry Lipshetz

Who we get a spinoff of? Roy Ken That's what I would pay good money for. Eric. Roy, Roy, Ken Oh.

Bruce Miller

Perfect, Perfect way to do it. I think what they'll do is take a little time and act like they were really thinking about this and they'll come back with that because it's it's too good and the characters are too ideal for a situation like this. And again, you can do the short term run with all of it and nobody is in forever.

Bruce Miller

I enjoyed it and I think it will lead to something more.

Terry Lipshetz

All right. Well, I'm looking forward to it. I've been trying to stay away from from spoilers or anything. So, yeah, I'm going to I'm going to resubscribe to Apple TV pretty quickly and jump on this one. You know, there is one other very notable series finale this past week as well, and that's Barry also on HBO.

Bruce Miller

Oh, yes. And did you watch?

Terry Lipshetz

I did. I did.

Bruce Miller

Yeah. Were you shocked at.

Terry Lipshetz

How good it was? Who? Yeah, I was. I was very I guess. Well, it's a show about a hitman, so, you know, I guess we shouldn't be too shocked by what happens. Have you watched Barry at all? Are you a fan of Barry?

Bruce Miller

Yeah, I know the. I mean, I'm the tie. This is me. Okay, I'll skip the middle parts and go right to the ending. I am like the type of person who will read the murder mystery the last chapter, and then go back and see if they did a good job of leading up to it. So, yes, I do know how Barry ends.

Bruce Miller

I did see the Barry ending and I did not see that coming.

Terry Lipshetz

I was very surprised. Yes and no. Like, I mean, obviously, it's a show about a hitman. Anything can happen. I thought the ending was, wow, we have we have no no happy endings.

Bruce Miller

But it makes perfect sense, doesn't it?

Terry Lipshetz

Right? It does, yeah.

Bruce Miller

Person Yeah.

Terry Lipshetz

Yeah. It's a an episode that I was shocked at, kind of how, how, how quickly things develop. Like, you know, we're like, okay, we're going to go do this and then it nope, we're on to the next thing and then, you know, next thing and nope, we're on to the next thing. And then the way we kind of like closed up the chapters, you know, each storyline.

Terry Lipshetz

Barry and, and Sally and Fuchs and, you know, NoHo, Hank, all of those characters. I didn't, you know, if you told me one of those things is going to happen, I'd be like, okay, you know, I could see that. But to have each of those things happen for all of them is like, Whoa, that's that's a little shocking.

Terry Lipshetz

I felt that this season, I like I liked it. I you know, I've always loved the series. I came into it. I think I started watching it maybe near the end of season two. I didn't watch it the very first season. And then I was talking to somebody one time during that fine. I think it was the final season of the Game of Thrones and it was the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones, the Long Night, where they're fighting the white walkers.

Terry Lipshetz

So the night that that aired, there was also an episode, a new episode of Barry, and I believe the episode was called Ronnie and Lily, and it was a phenomenal episode where Barry goes to make a hit on somebody who's like a Taekwondo instructor. But he was also, you know, he needed to be killed. For what? I don't even remember The reason at this point.

Terry Lipshetz

So he does it and it's a little bit, you know, it doesn't go as planned to begin with. But then after that, Ronnie's like ten year old daughter comes out of nowhere and is stalking him for the rest of the episode. And it is like to go from the long night Game of Thrones to this Ronnie Lily episode was just like emotionally draining and it was crazy.

Terry Lipshetz

And that was kind of, yeah, and that was kind of like when I heard about that, I whipped back, watched all the episodes, got caught up with Iranian lilies, like, Whoa, how, how do you drop this episode on the same night as Game of Thrones? So it's kind of a long way of saying, though, is we didn't have in this season that Ronnie and Lily moment.

Terry Lipshetz

Even the third season, there was this episode where Barry was. He was trying to get somewhere. I can't I think he was, you know, going to go see Gene or something, and he ends up in this crazy chase with dirt bikes and and it was like this chase on the highway and there's crash is and shooting and it was bananas.

Terry Lipshetz

And it was like that was another attempt to do that just crazy off the wall episode. And I don't feel like this the season the Barry had that kind of craziness. There was one, you know like second to last, third to last episode of the season where it goes a little bit off into the future so you can kind of see how things have developed.

Terry Lipshetz

But yeah, it just never quite it never quite hit that craziness for me. And and I always feel like with Barry, it's it's gotten a lot of accolades, it's gotten awards, but it's also never quite cleaned up at the awards season. Right. Like we've gotten a few Emmys here, but they've got a lot of nominations, so it's always playing second fiddle to Ted Lasso or something else.

Terry Lipshetz

Like, it's a really good series, but it's just not quite as good as some of the others.

Bruce Miller

You know, what I find interesting about this is and you look at both Ted Lasso and Barry, they're both created by people who were on Saturday Night Live, knew that work ethic and then got into this and realized, I don't want to be stuck for a long period of time. They got great success after their first year and then I think had those moments where they go, All right, can we end this so I can try something else because I know what a long run is like, and maybe I don't want that as creators here with the their series, they were writing for everything and, you know, being real big, real big forces in the

Bruce Miller

development of it. They weren't just actors. And so I think that does take its toll. And I think that more than anything will help create more of these short run series. They'll give deals to people, but they'll the people will say, I don't want to go five years. I would like to go three or maybe two.

Terry Lipshetz

I agree. And I, I think that this show, it definitely did not need to go any more in this. Like when I knew that Barry was coming back for season four, part of me was like, Please, please, please make this the last season because I love it. But this is a show that really doesn't need to keep on going on and on and on.

Terry Lipshetz

And I kind of would have liked it to have wrapped up even after season three.

Bruce Miller

It could have been a movie. Yeah, it could have been a really good movie. And same way with Ted Lasso. That would have been a really cool movie where this goofball from the United States goes to Great Britain, gets involved very much like these coach stories that we see where the coach kind of pulls this ragtag team up to winners.

Bruce Miller

It's Friday Night Lights or you name it and could it could exist as just a film itself. But I'm glad that you know what, again, this pandemic time, they these were things that got us through those days where we were sitting at home and thinking, what is life like outside my house? And they they helped us laugh. They gave us something to care about, and we got involved with the characters.

Bruce Miller

Did you know that there was a huge thing with Jason Sudeikis shoes that he had like different shoes on all the time, which I had no clue about.

Terry Lipshetz

Until I know.

Bruce Miller

This and that. He wore different Nike shoes throughout the course of this show, and there were certain pairs that were favorites, and they do come back in the final episode. And if you're Asian, if you're one of those shoe fans, you can look and go, Oh my God, there's no shoes that they talked about. There they are. And they had some meaning for certain times.

Bruce Miller

So, you know, we'll be rewatching this stuff for years to come.

Terry Lipshetz

Several prominent shows are now gone, but that means we've got more to watch. So what's on the horizon?

Bruce Miller

Well, I'll tell you, I am going to be talking with the folks behind the Wonder Years. Remember, they rebooted the Wonder Years like more than a year ago. And then it's been a big pause ever since because there have been some issues. Fred Savage was a producer. He left the show because of some claims about him. And I think they were in a kind of a a shift.

Bruce Miller

So I'm talking to people from the Wonder Years and that'll be coming up this summer in June. It starts in mid-June. And where they go with that, and I've watched an episodes of it and it is interesting, very interesting because it's not the Wonder years that I remember. It's not like the Fred Savage Wonder Years. It's very much its own show, and I think that's a good thing.

Bruce Miller

It would be a perfect fit with Abbott Elementary if they put the two together.

Terry Lipshetz

I have not watched the rebooted. I watched the original pretty religiously, at least through the first few seasons. It was one that I kind of drifted off on as it went along but have not had a chance to watch the new one.

Bruce Miller

It's set during the same period, but it's from a black perspective and it's really, really, you know, it's interesting how telling some of this is because you'll remember this situation. You go, Yeah, I remember my black friends acting like that and I didn't know why. And so it's Dad gets to work with Marvin Gaye. Mom is singing in the choir.

Bruce Miller

I mean, there are a lot of things that are fun to see in this new season of the Wonder Years. So I think it'll be a welcome summer addition, particularly since we're getting way, way, way too many game shows and reality shows.

Terry Lipshetz

That.

Bruce Miller

I, I am tired of celebrity Family Feud. I am tired of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. I'm tired of all those things that maybe give somebody a job, but I don't care.

Terry Lipshetz

Every commercial I see now on TV is like, we got a new game show coming out. Like, Oh no, we have a writers strike, don't we?

Bruce Miller

Would you go on a game show?

Terry Lipshetz

Maybe. I always there used to be a version of Jeopardy called Rock and Roll. Jeopardy! And I would watch it and I knew pretty much every answer. So I kind of wanted to go on that one, but I don't know if I would do that.

Bruce Miller

I find that I would be the one swearing throughout the whole show because my buzzer doesn't work. Come on, my buzzer isn't working that way. I'm not getting it. That wouldn't be the answer. I blurt out the answer before the person got it. So I'd be just a real mess on those shows. But you watch Jeopardy and you think I'm pretty good at this stuff, but a lot of it has to do when you click in.

Bruce Miller

And I think you have to wait three of time and then you click in, I don't know those stupid prices, right? Games where they do somebody you'll give like $1,200 and then the jerk next to you says $1,201 and you want it to kill. You think right there, I'd kill that person because I do not want somebody to steal my little good beard because you were just standing in the right spot.

Bruce Miller

So anyway, that's what we're looking forward to embrace the series when you get them.

Terry Lipshetz

Well, on that note, I think we'll we'll wrap this show and look forward to next week when we talk a little bit more about the Wonder Years. As always, thank you for listening to stream that screen.