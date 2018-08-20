Whitney Lynn Bergmann and Karr Bergmann, Missoula, boy, Aug. 12
Ashton and Calvin Penrose, Butte, boy, Aug. 11
Meaghan Job and Joshua Lewis, Missoula, boy, Aug. 12
Marlene K. Rockwood and Daren J. Rockwood, Stevensville, boy, Aug. 12
Heather Potts and Eugene D. Wells Jr., Missoula, girl, Aug. 10
Torrie Lynn Liddiard, Missoula, girl, Aug. 13
Breanna and Trenton Bahm, Missoula, boy, Aug. 13
Shantell and Barry BirdRattler, Browning, boy, Aug. 11
Elissa Week and Josh Hermann, Missoula, girl, July 23
Jessica Johnson and Brian Gallagher, Missoula, boy, July 24
Danielle Ritchason and Owen Howe, Missoula, boy, July 24
Bethanni M. and ared L. Reil, Missoula, boy, Aug. 14
Shannon Yearley and Cole Sweeney, Lolo, girl, July 27
Kristen Zito and Jeremiah Kallis, Missoula, girl, Aug. 1
Sophia Gutierrez, Missoula, girl, Aug. 2
Rosie Vollin and Christopher Curry, Missoula, girl, Aug. 4
Kirsten Little Leaf and Judd Reevis, Missoula, girl, Aug. 6
Rabekka Hunter and Chayce Miller, Missoula, boy, May 22
Oua Xiong and Waxai Thao, Missoula, girl, Aug. 14
Kyrsten McDonald and Kaighn Mylan, Salmon, Idaho, boy, Aug. 14
Julia Leach and David Boden, Missoula, girl, Aug. 13
Nicole and Ryan Martin, Missoula, girl, Aug. 14
Tiffany Delger and Joseph Martell, Missoula, boy, Aug. 16
Lauren M. and Welman R. Quiroa, Corvallis, girl, Aug. 16