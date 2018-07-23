Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Meagan and Timothy Damrow, Missoula, boy, July 7

Angie and Jess Nichols, Missoula, boy, July 7

Tonja Kicking Woman and Tyrell Love Grove, Missoula, girl, July 6

Megan Anna Dungan and Derek John Wesley Dungan, Missoula, girl, July 6

Kelsey and Cory Cleppe, Huson, girl, July 6

Michelle and Nico Christopher, Missoula, girl, July 8

Katherine and Kyle Burke, Missoula, girl, July 8

Shalayne and Brandon Kimmel, Frenchtown, boy, June 25

Martha and Jason Kearns, Hamilton, girl, July 9

Reva H. and Justin C. Burdett, Victor, July 10

Stephanie White and Jeremy Hennick, Superior, girl, July 4

Andrea Irene Louise Stevens and Ryley Alexander Hodge, Lolo, boy, July 4

Kolleen and Alex Burreson, Missoula, boy, July 11

Vanessa and Nate Haflich, Missoula, girl, July 12

Hareem Omer and Omer Rasheed, Pakistan, girl, July 12

Ashley and Matt Jones, Missoula, boy, July 12

Kimberly E. and Derek G. Gull, Superior, boy, July 12

Stephanie and Daniel Lynn, Lolo, girl, July 16

Jennifer and Gabe Ford, Missoula, girl, July 16

Mercedes and Joshua Pyatt, Missoula, girl, July 16

Breianna Elizabeth Hall, Missoula, boy, July 15

Mariah and Andrew HeavyRunner, Arlee, girl, July 13

Vanessa and Charles Knox, Missoula, boy, July 14

Taylor and Michael Rigby, Missoula, boy, July 17

Cait and Mike Golins, Missoula, boy, July 17

Hayley and Spencer Harris, Missoula, boy, July 17

Juanita Bushilla and Wayne Davis, Missoula, boy, July 18

Jennifer and Cap Gutierrez, Missoula, boy, July 20

Jessica L. Burton and Scott A. Burton, Missoula, boy, July 19

Lisa and Jake Mickelson, Thompson Falls, boy, July 19

