Ashleigh and Nicholas Harris, Missoula, boy, Dec. 22
Stevie G. and Zachary C. Burwick, Missoula, boy, Dec. 21
Tarala and Timothy Jackson, Darby, girl, Dec. 22
Karli and Morgan Williams, Victor, girl, Dec,. 21
Chloe and Cody Gardipy, Stevensville, boy, Dec. 21
Brittney Henderson-Kottre and Dolan Kottre, Superior, boy, Dec. 20
Maggie Linder-McCarthy and Erik McCarthy, Missoula, boy, Dec. 21
Linda and Ryan Yearous, Kalispell/Eden Prairie, Minnesota, girl, Dec. 24
Kimberly and Phillip Vantassel, Stevensville, boy, Dec. 23
Eleanor Jane Leonard and Charles Joseph Leonard, Lolo, boy, Dec. 23
Maria Christy Manion and John Michael Manion, Missoula, twins, boy and girl, Dec. 27
Ashley and Josiah Richards, Missoula, girl, Dec. 26
Lindsay Smith and Matt Wiren, Victor, girl, Dec. 7
Taylor Colleen O'Connell and Jason Christian Miller, boy, Dec. 16
Cindy Drake and Jason Bird, Missoula, boy, Dec. 12
Layne Duncan and Danial Newport, Frenchtown, boy, Dec. 13
Tarissa L. Plouffe and Johnathon Holcomb, St. Ignatius, boy, Dec. 11
Lynn and Brian Lease, Missoula, girl, Dec. 27
Victoria and Austin Connell, Missoula, girl, Dec. 26