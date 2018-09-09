Amber and Jared Schmidt, Ronan, girl, Aug. 30
Katie and Will Cusker, Missoula, girl, Aug. 30
Cameo and Fabian Bautista, Missoula, boy, Aug. 30
Elizabeth and Glenwood Brittain, Tendoy, Idaho, boy, Aug. 31
Carly and Nathan Hillenbrand, Missoula, girl, Sept. 1
Allison C. and Jason V. Darelius, Lolo, girl, Sept. 2
Morgan and Michael Bond, Missoula, boy, Sept. 3
Candace and Tyler Simonich, Missoula, girl, Sept. 3
Rayna Wells-Stone and Chris Stone, Browning, girl, Sept. 4
Ericka and Bryce Burke, Missoula, boy, Sept. 4
Shayna and Matthew Surratt, Lolo, girl, Sept. 5
Kaci and Andre Lewis, Victor, girl, Sept. 5