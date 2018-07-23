Municipal Court
Shane Michael Anderson, 26, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Mary Jane Belobraidic, 47, Missoula
Adonis Noel Colindresfunez, 42, Brooklyn, New York
David Dicochea, 38, Tuscon, Arizona
Thomas Charles Kickingwoman, 31, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Bryan Christopher Mcelwain, 25, Missoula
Andrew James Mullen, 31, Missoula, per se
Bradley Brian Tripp, 53, Missoula, per se
Justice Court
Samantha Josephine Baumbach, 27, Huson, per se
Jordan Dano Corwin, 22, Missoula
Victor Warren Firebear, 25
Miranda Raydee Haynes, 39, Arlee, per se
Austin Evan Morgan, 19, Lolo, operating non-commercial vehicle with THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater
Kenny L. Winterrowd, 25, Missoula
Brady Allen Donaldson, 29, Belgrade
Nathan Thomas Hallesy, 30, Missoula
Josiah William Hitchcock-Whitworth, 18, Pablo