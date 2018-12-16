Justice Court
Kallum James Broderick, 22, Seattle
Sean Michael Cronan, 27, Missoula, per se
Irvin Eugene Herman, 59, Missoula
Joshua Lucas Hillings, 29, Missoula
Steven Eric Hollingsworth, 52, Missoula
Peter Stavros Tsakarestos, 48, Missoula, per se
Stephanie Lynn Wahl, 43, Lolo
Ryan Anthony Winter, 27, Missoula, per se
Municipal court
Christian Ross Burman, 33, Missoula, per se
Mathew John Friedrichs, 41, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Steven Eric Hollingsworth, 52, Missoula
NIcholas Natale, 65, Missoula, per se
Michael Angelo Chiu Steber, 24, Missoula