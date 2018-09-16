Justice Court
Tami Lea Allen, 34, Missoula, per se
Torrey Grant Anderson, 30, Kalispell
Jerry Allen Buck Jr., 44, Missoula
Justin David Lee Griffin, 32, Missoula
Joshua Ray Harrison, 34, Clinton
Municipal court
Ty Jacob Belcourt, 21, Missoula, operating a noncommercial vehicle with a THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater
Joseph Ray Casillas, 38, Missoula
Lexanne Janel Ebel, 39, Missoula, per se
Collin Jesse Giffin, 26, Missoula
Katina Kristine Schade, 30, Missoula
David Michael Szekely, 21, Florence