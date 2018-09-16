Subscribe for 17¢ / day
DUI conviction stockimage

Justice Court

Tami Lea Allen, 34, Missoula, per se

Torrey Grant Anderson, 30, Kalispell

Jerry Allen Buck Jr., 44, Missoula

Justin David Lee Griffin, 32, Missoula

Joshua Ray Harrison, 34, Clinton

Municipal court

Ty Jacob Belcourt, 21, Missoula, operating a noncommercial vehicle with a THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater

Joseph Ray Casillas, 38, Missoula

Lexanne Janel Ebel, 39, Missoula, per se

Collin Jesse Giffin, 26, Missoula

Katina Kristine Schade, 30, Missoula

David Michael Szekely, 21, Florence

