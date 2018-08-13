U.S. District Court
William Don Clayton, 29, of Lindon, Utah, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Dylan B. Moosman , 29, of Lindon, Utah, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Mark Anthony Gale, 28, of Ranthdrum, Idaho, was sentenced to 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Randall Alan Franz, 59, of Sandpoint, Idaho, was sentenced to 8 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for concealment of assets in bankruptcy.