U.S. District Court

William Don Clayton, 29, of Lindon, Utah, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Dylan B. Moosman , 29, of Lindon, Utah, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Mark Anthony Gale, 28, of Ranthdrum, Idaho, was sentenced to 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Randall Alan Franz, 59, of Sandpoint, Idaho, was sentenced to 8 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for concealment of assets in bankruptcy.

