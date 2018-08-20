U.S. District Court
Joseph Brent Loftis, 63, of Newport Beach, California, was sentenced to 8 years and 1 month imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for wire fraud and money laundering.
Timothy Wood, 47, of Sterling, Colorado, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Thomas Matthew Darsow, 55, of Kalispell, was sentenced to 2 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Dan Calvert Wallen, of Bigfork, was sentenced to 3 years supervised release for for unlawful taking of threatened species.