U.S. District Court
Fernando Cruz, 43, of Mexico, was sentenced to time served for illegal reentry.
Allen Wesley Harwood, 40, of East Wenatchee, Washington, was sentenced to 11 years and 6 months imprisonment; 5 years supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Dezmen T. Patron, 20, of Erie, Pennsylvania, was senteced to 10 years and 6 months imprisonment; 5 years supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.