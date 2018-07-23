Subscribe for 17¢ / day
felony sentence stockimage

U.S. District Court

Fernando Cruz, 43, of Mexico, was sentenced to time served for illegal reentry.

Allen Wesley Harwood, 40, of East Wenatchee, Washington, was sentenced to 11 years and 6 months imprisonment; 5 years supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Dezmen T. Patron, 20, of Erie, Pennsylvania, was senteced to 10 years and 6 months imprisonment; 5 years supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags