U.S. District Court
Martin James Walsh, 54,of Butte, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Phillip Devon Johnson, 26, of Spokane, was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Robert Craig Smith, 39, of Missoula, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Eric T. Roden, 31, of Lolo, was sentenced to 3 years and 10 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for felon in possession of a firearm.