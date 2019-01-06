Try 1 month for 99¢
U.S. District Court

William Perry Hobbs, 38, of Missoula, was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Ronald Dennis Magalong, 50, of Olney, was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Steven Tyler Simpkins, 24, of Missoula, was sentenced to 12 years and 3 months imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

