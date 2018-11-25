U.S. District Court
Jennifer Lynn Marshall, 43, of Butte, was sentenced to 8 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
Christopher George Nomura, 35, of Corona, California, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Zachary Daniel Flanagan, 27, of Bozeman, was sentenced to 5 years supervised release for false statements.
Nolan Michael Schimpf, 27, of Bozeman, was sentenced to 5 years supervised release for Clean Water Act - negligent discharge of pollutants.
Sean O'Neal Carr, 43, of Livingston, was sentenced to 1 year and 3 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for felon in possession of a firearm.
William Dale Newhoff Jr., 36, of Missoula, was sentenced to 4 years and 3 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for prohibited person in possession of a firearm.