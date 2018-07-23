Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Michael Andrew Seyman and Katharine Anne Gillett, July 7

Latishia Sue Atkins and Zachery Robert Kennedy, July 7

Beth Ann Streitmatter-Heron and Larry Edwin Scalese, June 23

Michael James Fisher and Cara Elaine Saxon, July 7

Sarah Anne Nasby and William Campbell Mcgihon, July 7

Sydney N. Plant and Joe Nelson Boucher, July 11

Shanna Christine Devore and Kevin James Peterson, June 23

Veronica Jean Miles and Ryan Anthony Pipinich, June 30

Krystin Michelle Riha and Tucker Daniel Gilman, July 14

Jaci Lee Dodson and Steven Jon Knutsen, June 16

Elizabeth Dietrich Erikson and Trapper Charles Payne, July 3

Rebecca Anne McCarron and Jacob Tyler Maclean, July 7

Jeray Joosten and Joanna Kaye Strickland, June 23

Jessica Jo Lester and Matthew Daniel James, June 30

Katrina Lynn Mikiah and Stephen James Nelson, June 23

Laurel Lee Staples Christopher Moran Line, June 30

Linda Marlene Redhawk and Daniel Gordon DeWeert, June 16

Nicole Christine Schulz and Bridger Hayden Smith, June 23

Ryan Patrick Miller and Anna Marissa Managhan, July 14

Jack Keikoho'Oleikipuka'Ili White and Secora Rose Richardson, June 23

Abigael Caitlin Tripp and Adam Matthew Pence, July 7

Caitlin Anne Cisler and Jesse Erin Dochnahl, July 13

Robert James Jacobsen and Ashton Ann Squires, June 30

Jack Nunberg and Hedi Elaine Casquiho-Gray, July 14

Brian Charles Vasecka and Sandra Diane Wahle, July 14

Justin Robert Manzer and April Jane Mcelroy, July 4

Kate Kelley Newby and Mark Richard Wells, June 30

Tessa Marie Olsen and Chris Ray Lynn, June 30

James Paul Capp and Jordan Elizabeth Bronec, June 30

Kara Jo Reardon and Jason Kenneth Zentgraf, June 23

Mae Leigh Bixby and Levi Broderick Zell, July 7

Dennis Lee Anthony and Laurel A. Henley, July 14

Cameron James Lewis and Callie Nanette Andrews, June 30

Kinsey Ann Kelley and Beau Daniel Anderson, June 30

Amanda Grace Pool and Keith Christopher Mullan, July 6

Aminee Dorothy Emily Burt and Eric Andrew Petersen, June 30

Katrina Nanette Harrison and Shane Michael Zenker, July 14

Amy Elisabeth Ronk and Benjamin Edward Rimpau, July 7

Maryclare Shelene Weiler and Mark Robert Trepanier, July 4

Terrin Nicole Mann and Hunter James Gragert, June 30

Mary Deanne Kettman and Christian Peder Jansen, June 29

Timothy Michael Broadhead and Mariel Renee Mireles, June 30

Kira Healy Pickering and Andrew Joseph Horan Rainey, July 11

Charles Perry Gherr and Melodye Lynn McCleary, July 16

Monte Edward Burchett and Tammy Ann Braband, July 14

Johnnie Bryanne Gorman and Colton Patrick Dunlap, July 4

Alex Benner Mattucci and Amanda Lynn Sarrazin, July 14

Kevin Matthew Vine and Kate Catherine Hardy, July 7

Matthew Daniel Pitman and Alexandra Jane Scott, July 14

Alexis Chandon Billings and Kevin Thomas Joyce, July 7

Kelli-Ann Celine Renschler and Jacob Norman Conat, July 14

Brandon Matthew Gfeller and Jaiden Kaylyn Nisbet-Dorris, July 14

Alexandra Freedman Behles and Earl J. Lee, July 7

Jordan Rose Ross and Jeffrey Warren Dawson, July 14

Sean Magnum Sinclair and Kelsi Dawn Schagunn, July 7

Stephen Jess Mensching and Lisa Ann Skari, July 7

Emily Renee Johnson and John Joseph Keiper, July 7

Janelle Rose Coleman and Michael Allen Garcia, July 14

Nicholas William Sayen and Laura Dale Oleson Ellingson, July 6

Christopher Scott Munoz and Kayla Anne McGuire, July 8

Colleen Ann Uderwood and Douglas Raymond Sellner, July 14

Terry Wayne Nunnery II and Haley Rose Atwood, July 9

Anne Marie Corle and John Brent McBride, July 10

Christopher Leon Edward Garben and Piyanut Jitnoul, July 10

Hayes James Wilson and Michele Evonne Malady, July 10

Jessica Marie Mercer and Jordan Ray Young, July 16

Skander Carlson Spies and Abigail Lee Adams, July 14

Joshua Tyler Bellinghausen and Alexandra Dawn Bowen (declaration)

Ryan Elvin Tollefson and Julie Gillespie, July 13

Michael Dylan Allred and Kali Rae Simmert, July 14

Erick Brint Vines and Fawna Marylee Hurlbert, July 13

Stephen Mark Marten and Victoria Zerkle (declaration)

Mikelle Rose Clark and Avian James Dacus, July 16

Samantha Louise South and Malachi Cody Lee Robinson, July 17

Mary Catherine Furlong and Edward Raymond McDonald, July 18

