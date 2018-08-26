Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Matthew Shawn Kelly and Ahni Beth Rice, May 18

Andrew Michael Baird and Tayler Gene Betts, Aug. 18

Marshall Jay Cartwright and Codie Danielle Wegner, July 11

Gregory Joseph Bolton and Noelle Marie Darling, June 17

Morgan Jeane Eichwald and Noah Michael Bray, July 7

Kyle Wayne Potter and Taylor Burkhardt-Beckley, Aug. 7

Jonathon Edward Hawkins and Anna Marie Payette, Aug. 18

Ionela Rusnac and Christopher Joseph Morigeau, July 21

Justin Edward Weimer and Amy Janice Robar, Aug. 11

Kasey Dawn Staat and Derrick Lee Mikesell, July 21

Hillary Sea Bard and Christopher John Torma, Aug. 8

Adelle Joy Reissing and Ethan James Willoughby, Aug. 11

Paul Jedlicka Gorsuch nd Kluane Dominique Weibel, Aug. 11

Glenn Allen Hladek and Jeanne Noel Twohig, Aug. 12

Mathew Stephen Strohl and Angela Isis Shope, Aug. 18

Dylan Francis Swallow and Stephanie Marie Bland, Aug. 11

Kasie Faye Terrio and Kelly Allan Bowman, Aug. 18

Delaney Marie Rogers and Brady Alan Romero, Aug. 19

Kimberley Nicole Nelson and Travis Thai-Ryan Williams, Aug. 18

Jacob Evan Briski and Destiny Jae Cumming, Aug. 18

Erin Michelle Kelly and Christopher Wayne Wilson, Aug. 19

Justin Daniel Shea Schriver and Stacy Lee Pyette, Aug. 17

Karissa Lowry and Benjamin Wallace Stratton, Aug. 20

Alicia Irene Bowden and Adrean John Owne, Aug. 20

Allison Marie Milbradt and Nicholas Gerald Pedersen (declaration)

Mari Reisa Wolverton and Rohanna Jane Erin (declaration)

