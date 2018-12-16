Emily Adelaide Dunklee and Ross Michael Rabe, Oct. 20
John Michael Tomes and Jeffery Peter Taylor, Dec. 11
Katrina Janet Campbell and Bryanny Dana Froehlich, Nov. 11
Trent James Schweitzer and Kathryn Lynn Polsak, Dec. 7
Molly Bridget Harrington and James Forrest Gallo, Dec. 8
Joshua Lee Shane Rader and Kristin Nichole Catherman, Dec. 7
Carolyn Theresa Ellinghouse and John Gabriele Esteves, Dec. 10
Dylan James Rowley and Megan Alissa Stanley, Dec. 10
Jeremiah David Nelson and Julia Washatko Terzo, Dec. 10
Brittney Birdie Swenson and Lawrence Gerhart Kettwich, Dec. 12