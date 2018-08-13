Subscribe for 17¢ / day
sex offender stockimage

Sex offenders

Skeeter Lee Bastible, 2350 Mullan Road, Missoula

Steven Francis Burk, 205 Pantzer Hall, UM, Missoula

Benjamin Alesehir Lacayo, 2350 Mullan Road, Missoula

Cavey EagleBoy Matt, 108 E. Bickford St. No. 1, Missoula

Robert Sutton Mount, 1963 S. 14th St. W. C, Missoula

Richard Grant Hall, 6900 Kestrel Drive, Missoula

Mark Andrew Leigland, 2350 Mullan Road, Missoula

Lawrence Lee Mays, 512 N. Curtis St., Missoula

Roger Allan Watson, 2350 Mullan Road, Missoula

Violent offenders

David Louis Toro Chase, 14245 Stotts Place No. 1, MIssoula

Louis Theodore Fox, 2350 Mullan Road, Missoula

Richard Wayne Messerly, 1103 Cooper St. B, Missoula

David Lawrence Minter, 433 S. Third St. W., Missoula

Bryan German, 2327 Dearborn Ave., Missoula

Dawna Mae Michel, 2350 Mullan Road, Missoula

Christopher Steven Patten, 1012 Rollins St. No. 2, Missoula

Timothy Lee Spinks, 311 33rd Ave., Missoula

Stephen Richard Thomas Wolf, 11945 O'Keefe Creek Blvd., Missoula

Violent and sex offender

Michael Ray Wright, 2350 Mullan Road, Missoula

