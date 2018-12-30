Try 1 month for 99¢
Violent offenders

Jeffrey Karl Aasum, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Havaii Kai Akane, 2316 Fairview Ave. No. 2, Missoula

Rio Don Beierle, 721 Palmer St. A, Missoula

Tyler Scott Breeding, 1436 S. Fourth St. W., Missoula

Jacob Dean Flaget, 1700 Cooley St. No. 46, Missoula

Christopher David Howard, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Tyler James Johnson, 209 Lake Side Drive, Lolo

Marx Dennis Kemmer, 119 Turner Ct. No. 2, Missoula

Collins Wayne Lester, 208 N. Travois, Missoula

Branch Bo McAlexander, 504 Stoddard St., Missoula

Peter Nathaniel Maney, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Christopher Lance Newrider, 6000 Highway 93 S. No. 19, Missoula

Christopher Scott Perrine, 2218 Mount Ave., Missoula

Scott Anton Reisenauer, 7782 Bear Drive, Missoula

Chad Gregory Swenson, 4050 Lona Ct., Missoula

Brandon James Ryan Thorne, 2200 Great Northern Ave. No. E16, Missoula

Christopher Scott Young, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Sex offenders

Scott Leo Anderson, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Eric Clifton Brown, 1700 Cooley St. No. 32, Missoula

Raymond Grant Uzeb Castonguay, 422 Fordson Lane No. 2, Missoula

Matthew Ryan Cubberly, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Christopher Converse Harling, 101 Keith Ave., Missoula

Donald Ray Hudson, 27761 Hudlow Lane, Huson

Jason Francis Marshall, 7778 W. Riverside Drive, Missoula

Edward Merle Mayfield, 1704 S. Reserve St., Missoula

Charles Thomas Miesmer, 4850 N. Reserve St. No. 133, Missoula

Dale Wesley Morris, 145 Hickory Lane, Seeley Lake

John Walter Sawyer, 2225 Mount Ave., Missoula

Bryce Allan Scholz, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Violent and sex offender

Anthony Mark Vallier, 720 1/2 Prince St., Missoula

