Violent offenders

Leonard Boyd Azure Jr., 19760 Upper Woodchuck Road, Florence

Michael Ray Eggers, 3960 Highway 200 E. No. 4, Missoula

Samantha Kate Lien, 112 Amber Ct. A, Missoula

William Lawrence Waldman, 3102 Grant St., Missoula

Kyle Dean Nick, Missoula Pre Release Center, 2350 Mullan Road

Adam David Pszanowski, 3210 Keck St., Missoula

Sex offenders

Lora Gale Presley, 23685 Highway 93 N., Arlee

Matthew Ray Tack, 19993 Leo Hansen Road, Florence

Antonio Maurice Duvall, 2027 Burlington Ave. No. 6, Missoula

Alexander Orion Nugent, 4549 Bailey St., Missoula

Jesse Gary Raines, 7101 New Castle Drive, Missoula

