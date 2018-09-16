Sex offenders
Jack Edward Renninger, 800 E. Broadway, Missoula
Arnold Lewis Williams III, 520 E. Front St. No. 1, Missoula
Jon Dee Merritt, 10415 Highway 10 W., Missoula
Robert Dean Powers, 420 W. Broadway No. 229, Missoula
Gerald Bernard Sheets, 11945 O'Keefe Creek Blvd., Missoula
Jason Dean Burrows, 9000 Indreland Road No. D3, Missoula
Jeffrey Heath Dimick, 1812 Stoddard St. B, Missoula
Clemente Arciga, 2101 S. 13th St. W. No. 2, Missoula
Violent offenders
Mark David Briggs, 2227 Kensington Ave., Missoula
John Frederick Leathers, 608 N. Fourth St. W, Missoula
Russell Dale Miller, 1844 Burlington Ave. No. 1, Missoula
Wyatt Jon Bruce, 6145 Mullan Road No. 31, Missoula
Shila Maria Chavez, 2203 Melissa Ct., Missoula
Larry Michael Jensen, 1835 Cooper St. A, Missoula
Norman Bradley Fritz, 12360 Highway 10 E. A, Clinton
Rodney Dale Smith, 2415 38th St. A, Missoula