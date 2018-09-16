Subscribe for 17¢ / day
sex offender stockimage

Sex offenders

Jack Edward Renninger, 800 E. Broadway, Missoula

Arnold Lewis Williams III, 520 E. Front St. No. 1, Missoula

Jon Dee Merritt, 10415 Highway 10 W., Missoula

Robert Dean Powers, 420 W. Broadway No. 229, Missoula

Gerald Bernard Sheets, 11945 O'Keefe Creek Blvd., Missoula

Jason Dean Burrows, 9000 Indreland Road No. D3, Missoula

Jeffrey Heath Dimick, 1812 Stoddard St. B, Missoula

Clemente Arciga, 2101 S. 13th St. W. No. 2, Missoula

Violent offenders

Mark David Briggs, 2227 Kensington Ave., Missoula

John Frederick Leathers, 608 N. Fourth St. W, Missoula

Russell Dale Miller, 1844 Burlington Ave. No. 1, Missoula

Wyatt Jon Bruce, 6145 Mullan Road No. 31, Missoula

Shila Maria Chavez, 2203 Melissa Ct., Missoula

Larry Michael Jensen, 1835 Cooper St. A, Missoula

Norman Bradley Fritz, 12360 Highway 10 E. A, Clinton

Rodney Dale Smith, 2415 38th St. A, Missoula

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags