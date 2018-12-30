On a snowy December day in 1968, Kathy O’Connor married Bill Thomas in their home town of Elgin, Illinois, at the First Congregational Church. Before they were married Kathy and Bill attended Larkin High School together. After high school Bill ventured west for college at the University of Montana while Kathy stayed in the midwest and attended Monticello Women's College in Indiana. Bill was then joined by Kathy in Montana and together they moved to Great Falls where Bill worked for 10 years as a high school teacher and Kathy as a dental assistant. While in Great Falls they had their first child, a son named Doug (Thomas, Bend, Oregon). A few short years later Bill changed career paths and took a position with the Fish Wildlife and Parks where he spent the next 30 years as an information officer. This career change took the family to Missoula where Kathy continued to work as a dental assistant prior to starting her next career at the University of Montana working at Griz Central. Shortly after moving to Missoula the pair added another child to the family. This time their daughter Julie (deArrieta, Missoula).
Bill and Kathy retired in 2004, and have spent the past 13 years traveling the world. They have visited places near and far from Australia and Antarctica to Ireland and the Galapagos Islands. Bill enjoys birding and Kathy loves meeting people and making new friends while they travel. They now spend the winter months in Sierra Vista, Arizona, and the remainder of their time at their home in Missoula. They have three grandchildren Campbell (10, Bend), Colter (8, Bend) and Bennett (5, Missoula) with whom they love to spend time.
Congratulations, Mom and Dad. We hope you have many more wonderful years of exploring ahead. Happy 50th Anniversary! Love Doug, Julie, Jenessa, B.J., Bennett, Colter and Campbell.