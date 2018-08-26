Kasie Faye Terrio and Kelly Allan Bowman were married Aug. 18, at The Doubletree-Edgewater.
Kasie is the daughter of Gary and Le An Terrio of Helena and granddaughter of Joseph and Faye Terrio.
Kelly is the son of Annabelle Bowman of Missoula and the late Eugene Bowman.
The Matron of honor was Lindsey Kadrmas of Missoula, and the Bridesmaid was Kyra Riesen of Helena. Best man was Dr. Timothy Laskowski of Arizona, and Groomsman was Joe Hart of Washington. The flower girl was Lily fields, daughter of Kimberly Bowman and Chris Fields. Ring bearer was Kayden Bowman son of Kasie Terrio and Kelly Bowman. The wedding was officiated by Joseph Terrio.
Kasie is a former dog groomer at Petco and is currently going to the Missoula College for Nursing.
Kelly is an LPN working at Discovery Care Center in Hamilton.
The couple will honeymoon in Mexico and plan to continue to reside in Missoula.