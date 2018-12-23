David and Giuseppina (Pina) were married in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 20, 1958.
For most of their marriage Missoula has been called home — where they have raised three children in the Rattlesnake Valley, on the hills of Marshall Ski Area or at the cozy family cabin on Fish Creek.
In celebrating this momentous occasion their three children, Teresa (Roger) Hilton, Marco (Laura) Fellin and Carmina (Wesley) Johnson; five grandchildren, Odessa Gordon, Tessa and Giuliana Johnson, Quinn and Colter Fellin; two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Alton Gordon, wish to express gratitude for an incredible example of love, faith and devotion. We love you *Pops/Mom *Pops/Nonna.