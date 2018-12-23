The children of Michael and MaryLee (Roark) Piazza announce the celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary.
Mike and MaryLee met in San Jose, California, in June of 1968 and were married six months later in the bride’s hometown of Hamilton, Montana, on Dec. 28. When they met, MaryLee was working at Dalton Child Guidance Clinic and Mike was working at 1st National Bank. When they moved to Hamilton, MaryLee worked at Ravalli County Bank and became a homemaker after her children were born. Mike worked for Darigold, the Missoula County School District, and retired from Flathead Lake Biological Station of the University of Montana in 2008. They both love watching sports and cheering on the Griz.
They are the parents of Craig (Courtney) Piazza of Spokane, Washington, and Kevin (Rebekah) Piazza of Stevensville. They have six grandchildren, Trinity, 14; Justus, 12; Deacon, 10; Zechariah, 6; Zipporah, 4; and Lazarus, 2.