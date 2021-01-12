AP PHOTOS: Children learn Spain’s deadly art of bullfighting

They exercise in a small gym, running outside for long stretches with and without the cape to build endurance and agility with the equipment. They train in the techniques of facing down the bull with the poise sought by aficionados and the precision that is key to emerging unscathed.

They break into pairs, one acting as the bullfighter, the other as the bull. The child playing the bull holds two bull horns mounted on a plastic frame they can easily maneuver to mimic the runs the animal takes at the bullfighter. They move as if in slow motion, focusing on learning the smooth movements of a bull pass through a cape.

For Rodríguez, the mission of the school goes beyond the ring. He said it requires pupils to maintain good grades in school and their teachers want them to take away “a series of values: respect, a work ethic, and sacrifice.”

Yet bullfighting has fallen out of favor with a large section of Spanish society, particularly the urban young. Northeastern Catalonia banned bullfighting in 2010, even though a court later overturned the regional law. Other regions have followed suit.

But that has not stopped schools from operating and regions where it is still popular from supporting what many still consider a key part of Spain’s cultural patrimony.