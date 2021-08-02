Birth and death at a Beirut hospital hit in blast a year ago

“I was in a state of shock. We had no idea what had happened,” Emmanuelle said.

Videos from Edmond’s cellphone document the panic. In one video, he is heard screaming, “Where is my wife? Stay where you are. Oh, Virgin Mary.”

The baby had pushed back inside her, and the delivery had to start from scratch. The doctors moved her bed into the emergency exit corridor, where there was less damage.

She was disoriented, didn’t know if her baby was alive. When, after a few tense moments, they heard his heartbeat, “I felt that there is a reason I should live for. I have to do all I can because I have a big responsibility for George to come to this life,” Emmanuelle recalled.

As she pushed, Emmanuelle heard people weeping and ambulance sirens blaring. Distraught people rushed by in and out of the emergency exit, searching for loved ones. As darkness fell, her doctors worked by the light of their cellphones.

At 7:18 p.m., the little boy with dark brown hair was born, 71 minutes after the blast.

“When they put him on my chest, I was feeling very guilty and told him ... ‘I’m sorry, my life, that you had to be born this way,’” Emmanuelle said, holding back her tears.