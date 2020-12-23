Community Calendar

Public events

MISSION MOUNTAIN ZEN offers free online meditation classes with Zen teacher Zenku, 6-7:30 p.m., every Wednesday via Zoom. The class will include meditation instruction, practice, and Q&A discussion. For more information, and a Zoom link to the class call Zenku at 847-721-0665 or email Jerry.Smyers@gmail.com.

MISSOULA VALLEY WINTER MARKET, 4:30-7 p.m., Southgate Mall, old Lucky's Market. Over 50 vendors with products ranging from local food and farm goods to handmade craft items and art. Call 396-0593 or email missoulavalleywintermarket@gmail.com.

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Baby and Toddler Story Time on Zoom, 10:30 a.m., registration required.

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: Middle School Writers' Group via Zoom, 3:30 p.m., email danam@missoula.lib.mt.us.

Organizations

WOMEN’S REENTRY Group, 6 p.m., WORD, 2405 McIntosh Loop. For women who have experienced incarceration. Call 406-493-7612.