Government
CRIMINAL JUSTICE Community Council, 10 a.m., Room B14, County Administration Building, 199 W. Pine St.
PARKS AND RECREATION Board, noon, Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
PUBLIC ART Committee traffic signal box finalist interview, 3 p.m., Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
MISSOULA RURAL FIRE DISTRICT Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., MRFD Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.
MISSOULA WATER QUALITY ADVISORY Council, 7 p.m., City-County Health Department, Room 210, 301 W. Alder St.
MISSOULA COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS' Board of Trustees' regular meeting, 6 p.m., MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W. Agenda available at mcpsmt.org.
Public events
TUESDAY EVENING FARMERS MARKET, 5-7 p.m., Farmers Market Plaza, North end of Higgins Ave. Visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S every Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Red Willow Center, 825 W. Kent St. Registration required. Call 531-7110.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: open hours in the MakerSpace, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.; Tiny Takes for ages birth-3, 10:30 a.m.; community creative writing workshop in the MakerSpace, 6 p.m.; System Check! 6:30 p.m.; 2nd Tuesday Book Group discusses "One-Sentence Journal" by Chris La Tray, 7 p.m.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Coloring Club for Grown-ups, 10 a.m.; Writers Group, 6:30 p.m.
Organizations
SURVIVING TO THRIVE, support group for widows, 10 a.m., Discovery Alliance Church, 2630 Connery Way. Call 549-4333.
BLIND AND LOW VISION Services Support Group, 1:15-2:30 p.m., Summit Independent Living Center Conference Room, 700 S.W. Higgins Ave. Call 329-5400.
BIG SKY A's Model A Club, 7:30 p.m., Southgate Mall Community Room.
SHOOTIN' THE BULL TOASTMASTERS, noon, 140 W. Pine St. Call 406-640-8380 or visit https://8712.toastmastersclubs.org.
TOPS No. 428, 10-11 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell. A sensible weight loss group. Call 209-471-7708 or 406-728-2287.
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: gentle yoga for all ages, 9 a.m., $5; lunch (open to the public), 11:30-12:30 p.m., $5 ages 60 and over, $7 general, kids 8 and under free; bingo, 12:45 p.m.; African dance, 7 p.m.
BITTERROOT TOASTMASTERS, 12:30 p.m., Hamilton Senior Center, 820 N. Fourth St. Call Douglas at 381-3214 or visit bitterroot.toastmastersclub.org.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE open game, 6:30-9 p.m., Southgate Mall near Dillards, across from Hallmark Store. Visit missoulabridge.org.
AL-ANON: New Hope AFG, 7:30 a.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 2205 34th St.; Healing Through Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Hamilton Brown Baggers, noon, St. Francis Parish, Madison and S. Fifth St., Hamilton; West End Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Clark Fork Church, 75, Abba Lane, St. Regis. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W. (side entrance, basement); 7 a.m. Polson Early Birds (C/H), 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Missoula Sober Steppers (O/H) Beginners. 10 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; Missoula High Noon Group (O) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Thompson Falls Group (O), noon, behind Bear Muscle Fitness, 107 Spruce St.; Missoula Downtowners (O/H) Discussion, 5:30 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club; Mission Valley Group No. 1 Discussion (O), 6 p.m., S&K Technologies, 63066 Old Highway 93, St. Ignatius; Missoula Silvertip Group (C) Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W.; Clinton Big Book Topic Meeting (O/H), 7 p.m., Clinton Communuity Center, 10011 Spitt Road; Polson Living Sober (C/H), 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club; Primary Purpose meeting Big Book (O/H), 7 p.m., Pablo Nazarene Church, 42653 Old Highway 93; Superior Morning Star Group (C) Discussion, 7 p.m., Superior Methodist Church, 201 First St.; Missoula Solution Group (O/H/B) Speaker meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W.; Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., Radio Central Bldg., 2nd floor, 127 E. Main; Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Discussion, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church. Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org.