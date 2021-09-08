Community Calendar

Government
ADMINISTRATION AND FINANCE Committee, 1 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3vQRc2I; cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 828 4077 0884. Password: 027222. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
MISSOULA DESIGN REVIEW Board, 6 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/3g8tbxT; attend by phone: cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 828 2899 0773. Password: 427524. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING Resident Oversight Committee, 6 p.m., via Zoom, cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 861 1211 6145. Password: 199451. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Public events
BONNER MILLTOWN HISTORY Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Baby and Toddler Storytime outside, 10:30 a.m., registration required. "Herbal Allies for Long Wildlife Seasons," 5:30 p.m., registration required.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tiny Tales at Empower Place, 10:30 a.m. SpectrUM Discovery Area science activity, 2-6 p.m.; MCAT: "Introduction to Podcasting," 2 p.m., registration required. MCAT: "Learn to Operate the TV Studio," 3 p.m., registration required. Middle School Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m., email danam@missoula.lib.mt.us. Big Sky Writers' Group, 4:30 p.m., Big Sky High School, email bdoyle@missoula.lib.mt.us. Families First Learning Lab: Parenting Montana Workshop: "Establishing Rules About Alcohol with Your Child," 5:30 p.m., registration required. MakerSpace: "Intro to Laser Engraver/Cutting Machine," 6 p.m. 2nd Wednesday Book Group discusses "The Known World" by Edward P. Jones, 6:30 p.m., email chrish@missoula.lib.mt.us.
Organizations
MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive-thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
ARLEE SENIOR CITIZENS lunch, noon, 34532 Weissinger, Arlee. Call 726-3213.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 7 a.m.: zoom.us/j/692848479; Meeting ID 692848479; Password 347804; Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 5:30 p.m.: Lil’Rockies zoom.us/j/888309410; Meeting ID 868309410; Password 011414. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password: 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
ALATEEN online chat meeting, 7:30 p.m. chat.alateen.net.
AL-ANON: visit montanadistrict10alanon.org. Virtual Wednesday Morning meeting, 10:15 a.m. Zoom meeting ID: 498-301-840. Passcode: Lois.
AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID 88484774794. PW: 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID 88484774794. PW: 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Discussion, 10 a.m., Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H), noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St., downstairs Fellowship Hall. Bonner Park Group (O/H), 4 p.m., Bonner Park, 1600 Ronald, by the Bandshell. Missoula Women's Group (C/W/Z), 5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. ID: 71084339163. PW: 647027. Sunset Group (O/H) discussion, 6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St. Office Group (O), 6:30 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 2339 26th Ave. Breathin' Easy (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m. Unitarian Fellowship, 102 McLeod. Missoula Group (O) Big Book Study, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (Front Street entrance, downstairs).