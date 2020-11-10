Community Calendar

Road construction

HIGGINS AVENUE BRIDGE rehabilitation project. Travelers will be able to use one line in each direction east side of bridge.

Government

MONTANA BOARD OF HORSE Racing, 10 a.m., via Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86226196866?pwd=QzZ1dGhKV096c21GNXk3b1FwcVI1dz09; meeting ID: 862 2619 6866; Passcode: 669389; One tap mobile 1-253-215-8782, 86226196866#, 0#, 669389# US (Tacoma); 1-346-248-7799, 86226196866#, 0#, 669389# US (Houston).

PARKING COMMISSION, noon, watch live or on demand: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts Cable TV Channel 190; Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.

PARKS AND RECREATION Board, noon, attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257; Webinar ID: 848 0747 5849; Password: 377226, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.