Community Calendar

Road construction
HIGGINS AVENUE BRIDGE rehabilitation project. Travelers will be able to use one line in each direction east side of bridge.
Government
MONTANA BOARD OF HORSE Racing, 10 a.m., via Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86226196866?pwd=QzZ1dGhKV096c21GNXk3b1FwcVI1dz09; meeting ID: 862 2619 6866; Passcode: 669389; One tap mobile 1-253-215-8782, 86226196866#, 0#, 669389# US (Tacoma); 1-346-248-7799, 86226196866#, 0#, 669389# US (Houston).
PARKING COMMISSION, noon, watch live or on demand: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts Cable TV Channel 190; Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
PARKS AND RECREATION Board, noon, attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257; Webinar ID: 848 0747 5849; Password: 377226, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
MAYOR'S DOWNTOWN ADVISORY Commission, 1:30 p.m., via Zoom, attend by computer: https://ci-missoulamt.zoom.us/j/82325750594?pwd=U0N4ODgrZHltcU91MmtoTlZWRmlEQT09; attend by phone: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Landlines) or 833 548 0282 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 888 475 4499 (Landlines); Webinar ID: 823 2575 0594#; Passcode: 376262, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment.
BICYCOLE AND PEDESTRIAN Board, 3 p.m., via Zoom.
MISSOULA COUNT PUBLIC Schools' Board of Trustees' regular meeting, 6 p.m., via Zoom, https://zoom.us/j/92111627371?pwd=SlJwaEVuWHRuU2d5QzV6Q3g3MHNiUT09; Meeting ID: 921 1162 7371; Passcode: 445136. One tap mobile +16699006833,,92111627371#,,,,,,0#,,445136# US (San Jose); +12532158782,,92111627371#,,,,,,0#,,445136# US (Tacoma). Livestream https://www.facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/.
MISSOULA RURAL District Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., virtual; instructions at mrfdfire.org.
EAST MISSOULA COMMUNITY COUNCIL, 7 p.m., via Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8922; Meeting ID: 892 2127 6565. One tap mobile +1-(346) 248-7799, 892 2127 6565# US (Houston), +1-(669) 900-6833, 892 2127 6565# US (San Jose).
Public events
DRAGON HOLLOW Play area now open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, weather permitting.
YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S every Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Call 531-7110.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: Tiny Tales pre-recorded sessions posted every Tuesday and Thursday on the library's Facebook page; Community Cooking at the Library: "Discovering the Stuff of Stuffing in Time for Thanksgiving," 6 p.m., registration required at tinyurl.com/DiscoveringStuffingNov10.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: "Print and Pages" virtual happy hour, 6-7 p.m., via Zoom. For login information, call or email community@bitterrootpubliclibrary.org.
Organizations
SHOOTIN' THE BULL TOASTMASTERS, noon, 140 W. Pine St. Call 406-640-8380 or visit https://8712.toastmastersclubs.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: https://zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
TOPS No. 428, 10-11 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell. A sensible weight loss group. Call 209-471-7708 or 406-728-2287.
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive through only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily cancelled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Tuesday Morning Serenity AFG, 7:30 a.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 2205 34th St.; Healing Through Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Hamilton Brown Baggers, noon, St. Francis Parish, Madison and S. Fifth St., Hamilton; West End Al-Anon, 6 p.m., Clark Fork Church, 75, Abba Lane, St. Regis. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. High Noon Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (use side entrance). Silvertip Group, 6:30 p.m., Immanual Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W (rear door, facemask mandatory). Young Guns in Sobriety, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church administration/library, 235 S. Fifth St. W. Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Oasis Zoom Meeting, 7:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 198 816 143. Sunrise Group, 6:30 and 8 a.m. Meeting ID 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, 7 p.m., Meeting ID 489 179 508, Password 551190. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com.
