Public Events
MISSOULA MAZE, noon-5 p.m., 1010 Clements Road. Maze, mini maze, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, games, obstacle course. $8 teens and adults, $5 ages 4-12 and 66 and older. Under 3 free. Visit MissoulaMaze.com.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: National PARK(ing) Day parklet, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., 220 N. Higgins.; Storytime and Tiny Tales, 10:30 a.m.; Yarns @ the Library, noon; watercolor painting for ages 18 and older, noon; open hours in the MakerSpace, 1-6 p.m.; Young Adult Writers' Group, 3:30 p.m.; Cheap Date Night viewing of "The Public," 7 p.m.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m.
Organizations
FIVE VALLEYS PACHYDERM CLUB, noon, Jaker's Restaurant, 3515 Brooks St. Speaker: Cindy Weese, executive director, YWCA Missoula and Casey Dunning, executive director of Missoula Interfaith Collaborative.
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: yoga, 9 a.m., $5; quilters, 10 a.m.; lunch (open to the public), 11:30-12:30 p.m., $5 ages 60 and over, $7 general, kids 8 and under free; cribbage, 12:45 p.m.; pinochle, 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
NICOTINE ANONYMOUS, every Friday, 7 p.m., 4-D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Call 240-5768, 880-9039 or 370-3808.
AL-ANON Friday Lunch Bunch, 1 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway Suites B and C. Hamilton Brown Baggers, noon, St. Francis Parish, Madison and South Fifth St. Polson Friday Night Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 301 Fourth Ave. E. Visit al-anon.montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666.
AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W. (side entrance, basement); Polson Early Birds (C/H), 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Missoula Sober Steppers (O/H) Beginners, 10 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; Missoula High Noon Group (O) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Missoula Reflections meeting mediation/discussion (O), noon, Open Way, 702 Brooks St.; Thompson Falls Women’s Group (O/W), noon, behind Bear Muscle Fitness, 107 Spruce St.; Missoula Women’s Group (C/H/W) Discussion, 5:30 p.m., Providence Center, 900 N. Orange, Room 103; Missoula Zoo Town Happy Hour Group (O/H), 5:35 p.m., University Congregational Church (UCC), 401 University Ave.; Missoula No Name Group (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Providence Center, Room 103; Hot Springs One Day At A Time Group (O/H), 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 131 N. Wall St.; St. Ignatius Friday Night Serenity Group, 7 p.m., Sunburst Mental Health, 109 First Ave.; Frenchtown Fellowship Group (C/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Valley of Christ Lutheran Church, 16200 Frontage Road; Superior Morning Star Group (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Superior Methodist Church, 205 First St.; Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance); Polson T.G.I.F. (C/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., Polson Alano Club; Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Discussion, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org.
MISSOULA DUPLICATE BRIDGE open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's across from Hallmark store. Visit missoulabridge.org.
Coming soon
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS FAIR, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3201 Bancroft St. Guest speaker is Max Rebholtz from Missoula County Emergency Management speaking on wildfire preparedness in Missoula county, Smart 911 and emergency alerting. Booths with the following information spiritual preparedness, self-reliance, emergency communication, solar, first aid kits and check lists, stop the bleed signup, emergency kits, water storage and treatment, home electrical safety, fire escape plans/kids safety, evacuation, food storage, pet preparedness, finance/budgeting, generators and alternate heat, wilderness survival and more.