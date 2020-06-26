Community Calendar

AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily cancelled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Friday Lunch Bunch, 1 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway Suites B and C. Hamilton Brown Baggers, noon, St. Francis Parish, Madison and South Fifth St. Polson Friday Night Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 301 Fourth Ave. E. Visit al-anon.montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666.

AA MEETINGS: Regular group meetings are temporarily suspended. Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Oasis Zoom Meeting, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 198 816 143. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com. Missoula Persists Zoom meeting, Thursday and Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 870 214 912. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com. Missoula AA Sunday Speaker, Sunday, 11 a.m. Meeting ID: 383 726 702. Password: 235836. Missoula Young People's Group, Wednesday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Meeting ID: 278 180 675. Password: MYPG2020. No Name Group, Monday and Friday, 7 p.m. Meeting ID: 256 446 926. Password: 718300.