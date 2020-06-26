Community Calendar

Road work
SINGLE-LANE CLOSURES, reduced speed limits and directional signals on Reserve Street at the Grant Creek/Interstate 90 intersection from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
SINGLE-LANE CLOSURES and delays on Reserve Street from the intersection of Reserve and Mullan Road to the I-90 interchange from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
DETOURS AROUND Maurice Avenue between Fifth Street and Sixth Street through July 10, for sewer main replacement project.
Public Events
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: closed.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Preschool Story times outside, 10:30 or 11:30 a.m., registration required.
Organizations
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive through only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 7 a.m.: https://zoom.us/j/692848479; Meeting ID 692848479; Password 347804. Noon: https://zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password: 955208. 9:08 p.m: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321529143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
All meetings Mountain Time. Meetings are open 15 minutes before and after scheduled time.
NICOTINE ANONYMOUS, every Friday, 7 p.m., 4-D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Call 240-5768, 880-9039 or 370-3808.
AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily cancelled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Friday Lunch Bunch, 1 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway Suites B and C. Hamilton Brown Baggers, noon, St. Francis Parish, Madison and South Fifth St. Polson Friday Night Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 301 Fourth Ave. E. Visit al-anon.montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666.
AA MEETINGS: Regular group meetings are temporarily suspended. Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Oasis Zoom Meeting, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 198 816 143. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com. Missoula Persists Zoom meeting, Thursday and Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 870 214 912. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com. Missoula AA Sunday Speaker, Sunday, 11 a.m. Meeting ID: 383 726 702. Password: 235836. Missoula Young People's Group, Wednesday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Meeting ID: 278 180 675. Password: MYPG2020. No Name Group, Monday and Friday, 7 p.m. Meeting ID: 256 446 926. Password: 718300.
