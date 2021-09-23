Community Calendar

Organizations

MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive-thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325 Password 955008.

7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143 Password 955208. Women only 8:30 p.m.: zoom.us/j/362239376; Meeting ID 362239376; Password 944208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.

AL-ANON Family Groups (AFG): Virtual Men Do Al-Anon (women welcome), 7 p.m. Zoom meeting ID: 882-600-650. Virtual Thursday Night Alateen meeting, 7:30 p.m. For access to this meeting, email alateencoordinatordistrict10@gmail.com. Virtual Legacy A-Anon Family Group, 7:30 p.m., Zoom meeting ID: 118-990-172.