Community Calendar

Road closure
WESTBOUND TRAFFIC along 14th Street detoured around water main improvement project via North Avenue to Johnson Street. Adjacent portions of Washburn and Ronan Streets closed from Fifth Street to 14th Street. Project expected to be completed by mid-October.
Government
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Administrative public meeting, 10 a.m., via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3hUKzlf; or call in (audio only) 272-4824,,214288766# United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 214 288 766#.
MISSOULA BOARD OF COUNTY Commissioners, 2 p.m., via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3kkpfxr; or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 840 390 653#.
Public events
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Artful Thinking for ages 7 and up, 4 p.m., registration required.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. SpectrUM Discovery area science activity, 2-6 p.m. Tiny Tales, 10:30 a.m. Families First Learning Lab: Community Connections, 11 a.m. "You're an Engineer," 3-5 p.m. MCAT: free virtual reality experience, 3:30 p.m.
Organizations
MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive-thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325 Password 955008.
7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143 Password 955208. Women only 8:30 p.m.: zoom.us/j/362239376; Meeting ID 362239376; Password 944208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
AL-ANON Family Groups (AFG): Virtual Men Do Al-Anon (women welcome), 7 p.m. Zoom meeting ID: 882-600-650. Virtual Thursday Night Alateen meeting, 7:30 p.m. For access to this meeting, email alateencoordinatordistrict10@gmail.com. Virtual Legacy A-Anon Family Group, 7:30 p.m., Zoom meeting ID: 118-990-172.
AA MEETINGS: Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Literature, 10 a.m. Fourth D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H), noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St., downstairs in the Fellowship Room. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z) online only, 5:30 p.m., ID: 198816143. Rebellion Dogs LGBTQ meeting (C/Z) online only, 6 p.m., ID: 498622932. PW: 123456. Silvertip Group (O), 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W. (rear entrance, upstairs). Blackfoot River Group (O), 7 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 8985 Hwy 200, basement. Primary Purpose Group (O/Z) online only, 7 p.m., ID: 542387682. PW: 29874. Solution Group (C/H/B) Discussion, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (upstairs in west building, main entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W. Missoula Group (O) Beginners, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee (Front Street entrance, downstairs). YG Phoenix Group (O) Literature Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (downstairs north entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W.
ADULT ASPERGER'S support group, open meeting for those with Asperger's as well as their family and friends, 4:30-6 p.m., University Center, Room 215, UM. Contact Monique Casbeer at 721-3947 or Cindy Bacon Janego at cjanego@communitymed.org for more information.
Coming soon
FREE DEVELOPMENT AND PRESCHOOL screening clinic for children ages 0-5, 9 am.-noon, Friday, Sept. 24, Superior Elementary Gym. Call 406-822-3600 Ext. 200 to schedule appointment.