Closure
ALL 12 FIXED ROUTES OF MOUNTAIN LINE, Paratransit, Senior Van and customer service line closed.
DRAGON HOLLOW PLAY AREA closed until further notice for refurbishment and expansion.
Public Events
ORCHARD HOMES FARMERS MARKET, 4:30-7 p.m., Orchard Homes Country Life Center, 2537 S. Third St. W.
42ND ANNUAL OLD-FASHIONED Fourth of July Celebration, Friends of the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula. Pancake breakfast, 8-11 a.m. Entertainment and festivities, 10 a.m. includes music, model trains and ham radios, old-fashioned children’s games, food trucks, cold beer, a scavenger hunt (for adults, too), living history tours and more. $5 adults, $3 seniors, $2 students, $15 for a family, and children younger than 6 and members of the Friends of the Museum are free. The pancake breakfast is $5 for adults and $20 for a family and includes admission for the day.
SOUTHGATE MALL Fourth Fest, 6-11 p.m. Southgate Mall. Free live music by Reverend Slanky, Missoula City Band and surprise headliner, local food trucks, beer garden, kids' activities, fireworks at 10:30 p.m.
19TH ANNUAL COLLECTOR'S Sale to benefit Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Building T-316, Fort Missoula. Call 549-6280 or 549-4817.
POLSON’S Fourth of July parade and fireworks, downtown Polson. Parade, noon, fireworks, dusk.
SEELEY LAKE Fourth of July celebration. Theme is “Destination Seeley Lake.” Pancake breakfast, 7 a.m., Seeley Lake Fire Hall; pig roast, noon, Mission Bible Fellowship. Parade through downtown Seeley, 2 p.m. Festivities continue throughout the afternoon including the annual Duck Race down the Clearwater River starting at 4:30 p.m. The celebration wraps up with fireworks over Seeley Lake that start at 10:30 p.m.
HAMILTON FIREWORKS display, dusk, Ravalli County Fairgrounds.
BIGFORK’S Fourth of July Parade, noon, downtown Bigfork.
OVANDO'S Fourth of July Celebration. Including parade, patriotic speeches and more. Visit ovandomontana.net.
PICNIC AND FIREWORKS hosted by the Florence Volunteer Fire Department, Florence Community Park. Picnic, 5 p.m. Hot dogs and hamburgers provided; bring potluck dish to share. Fireworks, 10:15 p.m. Visit florencefire.us.
DOWNTOWN TONIGHT, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Caras Park. Music by New Old Future (Indie, alternative); children's activities by the Downtown committee. Call 543-4238 or visit missouladowntown.com.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665 or missoulapubliclibrary.org: closed.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: closed.
Organizations
MISSOULA SENIOR CITIZEN'S CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: closed.
AL-ANON: Keep It Simple Family Group, 5:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St. Men Do Al-Anon, 7 p.m., Forestry Building Room 102, UM. The Legacy AFG, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 235 S. Fifth W. Alateen, 7:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church. Stevensville Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Independent Living Center, 57 Main St. Expect a Miracle, 5:30 p.m., Sunburst Mental Health, 109 First Ave., St. Ignatius. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit mt.al-anon-alateen.org.
AA MEETINGS Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org. Early Sunrise Group Discussion (C/H), 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W. (side entrance, basement); Early Birds Discussion (C/H), 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Sunrise Group Discussion (C/H), 8 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W.; Sober Steppers Beginners (O/H), 10 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; High Noon Group Discussion (O), noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Thompson Falls Group (O), noon, behind Bear Muscle Fitness, 107 Spruce St.; Attitude Adjustment (O/H), noon, Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Pathway to Serenity Discussion (O), 3:30 p.m., Clark Fork West Church, 34 St. Regis Ave., St. Regis; Downtowners Discussion (O/H), 5:30 p.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; Silvertip Group Discussion (C), 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W.; Big Book Study Group (O/H), 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Do It Sober Discussion (O/H), 7 p.m., St. Luke's Conference Room, 107 Sixth Ave. SW, Ronan; The Blackfoot River Group, 7 p.m., Out Savior Lutheran Church, 8985 Highway 200, Bonner; Solution Group Discussion (C/H/B), 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W.; Plains Group Big Book Study (O), 7:30 p.m., Plains United Methodist Church, 206 Meany St.; Not a Glum Lot (O), 7:30 p.m., Thompson Falls Community Church, 306 Church St.; Missoula Group Beginner's, (O/H), 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance); Young Guns in Sobriety Literature Study (O), 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W.
ADULT ASPERGER'S support group, open meeting for those with Asperger's as well as their family and friends, 4:30-6 p.m., University Center, Room 215, UM. Contact Monique Casbeer at 721-3947 or Cindy Bacon Janego at cjanego@communitymed.org for more information.
NAMI MISSOULA free weekly meeting, 10 a.m.-noon, Providence Center Room 103. Open to anyone affected by mental illness (including family members) or interested in learning more about NAMI. Call 880-1013.
NAMI CONNECTION Support Group for adults with mental illness, 1:30-3 p.m., 202 Brooks St., Room 210. Call 880-1013.
DUPLICATE BRIDGE novice game, 6-9 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across form Hallmark Store. Visit missoulabridge.org.
Coming soon
CHILD CARE RESOURCES' training: "Pyramid Model: Montana Blended Module 2," 6-9 p.m., Monday, July 8 and Thursday, July 11. Free. To register call 728-6446 or visit childcareresources.org./events.