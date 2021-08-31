Community Calendar

Government
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS administrative public meeting, 10 a.m., in person in the Missoula County Courthosue Annex-Sophie Moiese Room or via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3znHrv4; or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824,,214288766# United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 214 288 766#.
MISSOULA COUNTY AIRPORT Authority, 1:30 p.m., virtual, global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253; dial in using your phone, United States: +1 (646) 749-3112. Access Code: 362-010-253.
POLICE COMMISSION, 2 p.m., virtual, bit.ly/3s8cnLS, attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-8535257. Webinar ID: 885 3797 0322. Password: 383714. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Public events
MISSOULA FARMERS MARKET, 5-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Fresh produce, plant starts, herbs, eggs, flowers, snacks, Arabic flathbreads. missoulafarmersmarket.com.
BONNER MILLTOWN HISTORY Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.
YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S every Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Call 531-7110.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ad 2-6 p.m.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Crafternoons at the Library: clay pot windchine, 2:30 p.m.
Organizations
SHOOTIN' THE BULL TOASTMASTERS, noon, 140 W. Pine St. Call 406-640-8380 or visit 8712.toastmastersclubs.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
TOPS No. 428, 10-11 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell. A sensible weight loss group. Call 209-471-7708 or 406-728-2287.
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive-thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
AL-ANON Family Groups: montanadistrict10alanon.org, 1-888-425-2666. Virtual Tuesday Morning Serenity meeting, 7:#0 a.m., Zoom meeting ID: 335-117-407. In person Hamilton Brown Baggers meeting, noon, 201 Daly Ave. (wheelchair accessible, masks required). Virtual Tuesday Night Healing meeting, 7 p.m., Zoom meting ID: 408-942-945.
AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Literature, 10 a.m., Fourth D. Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. (downstairs Fellowship Hall). Silvertip Group (O) Literature, 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church (rear entrance, upstairs), 830 South Ave. W. Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (use side entrance). Solution Group (O/H/B) Speaker meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (upstairs in west building, main entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z) online only, 7:30 p.m., ID: 198816143. Missoula Group (O) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance, downstairs). YG Phoenix Group (O) Literature Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W.