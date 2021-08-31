 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community Calendar

Community Calendar

{{featured_button_text}}

Government

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS administrative public meeting, 10 a.m.,  in person in the Missoula County Courthosue Annex-Sophie Moiese Room or via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3znHrv4; or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824,,214288766# United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 214 288 766#. 

MISSOULA COUNTY AIRPORT Authority, 1:30 p.m., virtual, global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253; dial in using your phone, United States: +1 (646) 749-3112. Access Code: 362-010-253.

POLICE COMMISSION, 2 p.m., virtual, bit.ly/3s8cnLS, attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-8535257. Webinar ID: 885 3797 0322. Password: 383714. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Public events

MISSOULA FARMERS MARKET, 5-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Fresh produce, plant starts, herbs, eggs, flowers, snacks, Arabic flathbreads. missoulafarmersmarket.com.

BONNER MILLTOWN HISTORY Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.

YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S every Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Call 531-7110.

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: MakerSpace open hours, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ad 2-6 p.m.  

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Crafternoons at the Library: clay pot windchine, 2:30 p.m.  

Organizations

SHOOTIN' THE BULL TOASTMASTERS, noon, 140 W. Pine St. Call 406-640-8380 or visit 8712.toastmastersclubs.org

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.

TOPS No. 428, 10-11 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell. A sensible weight loss group. Call 209-471-7708 or 406-728-2287. 

MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive-thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).

AL-ANON Family Groups: montanadistrict10alanon.org, 1-888-425-2666. Virtual Tuesday Morning Serenity meeting, 7:#0 a.m., Zoom meeting ID: 335-117-407. In person Hamilton Brown Baggers meeting, noon, 201 Daly Ave. (wheelchair accessible, masks required). Virtual Tuesday Night Healing meeting, 7 p.m., Zoom meting ID: 408-942-945.  

AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW 505404. Sober Steppers (O/H) Literature, 10 a.m., Fourth D. Club, 1500 W. Broadway. High Noon Group (O/H) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. (downstairs Fellowship Hall). Silvertip Group (O) Literature, 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church (rear entrance, upstairs), 830 South Ave. W.  Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (use side entrance). Solution Group (O/H/B) Speaker meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (upstairs in west building, main entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z) online only, 7:30 p.m., ID: 198816143.  Missoula Group (O) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance, downstairs). YG Phoenix Group (O) Literature Study, 10 p.m.,  First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. 

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple watch saves woman’s life

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News