Community Calendar

Government

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS administrative public meeting, 10 a.m., in person in the Missoula County Courthosue Annex-Sophie Moiese Room or via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3znHrv4; or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824,,214288766# United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 214 288 766#.

MISSOULA COUNTY AIRPORT Authority, 1:30 p.m., virtual, global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253; dial in using your phone, United States: +1 (646) 749-3112. Access Code: 362-010-253.

POLICE COMMISSION, 2 p.m., virtual, bit.ly/3s8cnLS, attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-8535257. Webinar ID: 885 3797 0322. Password: 383714. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Public events

MISSOULA FARMERS MARKET, 5-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Fresh produce, plant starts, herbs, eggs, flowers, snacks, Arabic flathbreads. missoulafarmersmarket.com.

BONNER MILLTOWN HISTORY Center and Museum, coffee, 9-11:30 a.m., 9397 Hwy 200, Bonner.