Community Calendar

AA MEETINGS: The majority of in-person meetings have been suspended due to the pandemic. The following groups are currently holding meetings while conﬁrming to health and safety guidance. The use of face coverings is encouraged or mandatory as noted. Meetings may be subject to closure without notice. Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information.

Missoula Group meets daily at 8 p.m. at 112 North Pattee (use side entrance). Silvertip Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church at 830 South Ave. W. (rear door), face masks mandatory. Sunday Speaker Meeting, 11 a.m., Alano Club (attendance limited to 15 persons. Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Persists Meeting, 5:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 870 214 912. For password email. missoulaaaonline@gmail.com. Missoula AA Sunday Speaker, 11 a.m., Meeting ID: 383 726 702. Password: 235836. Sunrise Group, daily (through Aug.19), 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Meeting ID: 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, every day, all meetings closed except Friday speaker, Meeting ID: 489 179 508. Password: 551190.