Public events

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MCAT Tour and Training, 10-10:45 a.m. Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Story Time,. 10:30-11:30 a.m. MCAT: Young Kids Dance Party, 11-11:45 a.m. Five Valleys Seed Library Seed Swap, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. MCAT: Stop Animation Workshop for kids, 1-3 p.m. spectrUM Discovery Activity: Magic of Chemistry, 2-6 p.m. MakerSpace: Walk-In Hours, 2:30-5:30 p.m. D&D Guild for Teens, 3-5 p.m. MCAT: Virtual Reality Tour, 4-5:30 p.m.

Organizations

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 9 a.m.: zoom.us/j/905489644; Meeting ID 905489644; Password 955208. Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 6:30-7:30 p.m.: “Lil’ Rockies” Ft. Missoula Pk. 2725 CCC Rd. In-person meeting with social distancing on the grass just outside the Bella Vista Pavilion. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check NAMontana.org for updates.

AL-ANON, a fellowship for friends and family of alcoholics, has daily meetings in the area. For details, go to montanadistrict10alanon.org/.

ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS/DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILIES (ACA), For those who desire to recover from the effects of growing up in an alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional family. Missoula: Saturdays 10-11:30 a.m., Zoom meeting 859-3525-5352; passcode 017460 (open to all). Learn more: adultchildren.org.

AA MEETINGS: Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW: 505404. Polson Early Birds (C/H) discussion, 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W. Keep it Simple (O/H) Discussion, 7:30 a.m., UCC Church, 406 University Ave. Room 201. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW: 505404. Mission Valley Group 1, 9:30 a.m., Missoula Valley UMC, 70715 US Highway 93. High Noon Group, (O/H) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. (downstairs in Fellowship Hall). 12x12 Study (O/H) discussion, 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W. Chapter Nine Group (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., First Christian Church (west door), 2701 S. Russell. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z) online only, 7:30 p.m., ID: 198816143. Missoula Young People’s Group (O/Z) Discussion, 8 p.m., UCC Church, 405 University Ave. ID: 83657060732. PW: MYPG2020. Missoula Group (O) Literature, 8 p.m., 112 North Pattee (use Front St. entrance, downstairs). YG Phoenix Group (O) Discussion, at 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (downstairs north entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. West.