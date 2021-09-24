Community Calendar

Road closure

WESTBOUND TRAFFIC along 14th Street detoured around water main improvement project via North Avenue to Johnson Street. Adjacent portions of Washburn and Ronan Streets closed from Fifth Street to 14th Street. Project expected to be completed by mid-October.

Public Events

BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Story time on the lawn for ages 3-5 p.m., 10:30 a.m.; one-on-one tech support, 11 a.m., registration required.

MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Tiny Tales and Storytime for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., also posted on the library's Facebook page every Friday, 10 a.m. Families First Learning Lab: Community Connections, 11 a.m. Watercolor painting class for ages 18 and older, noon. Yarns @ the MPL, noon; SpectrUM Discovery Area Science activity, 2-6 p.m. Young Adult Writers' Group for ages 16-19, 3:30-5:30 p.m. via Zoom, email danam@missoula.lib.mt.us. Adult D&D Guild, 6 p.m. 4HistoryBuffs: "The Traitors," 7 p.m.

Organizations