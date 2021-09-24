Community Calendar

Road closure
WESTBOUND TRAFFIC along 14th Street detoured around water main improvement project via North Avenue to Johnson Street. Adjacent portions of Washburn and Ronan Streets closed from Fifth Street to 14th Street. Project expected to be completed by mid-October.
Public Events
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670, bitterrootpubliclibrary.org: Story time on the lawn for ages 3-5 p.m., 10:30 a.m.; one-on-one tech support, 11 a.m., registration required.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 455 E. Main St., 721-2665, missoulapubliclibrary.org: MakerSpace open hours, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Tiny Tales and Storytime for ages 3 and older, 10:30 a.m., also posted on the library's Facebook page every Friday, 10 a.m. Families First Learning Lab: Community Connections, 11 a.m. Watercolor painting class for ages 18 and older, noon. Yarns @ the MPL, noon; SpectrUM Discovery Area Science activity, 2-6 p.m. Young Adult Writers' Group for ages 16-19, 3:30-5:30 p.m. via Zoom, email danam@missoula.lib.mt.us. Adult D&D Guild, 6 p.m. 4HistoryBuffs: "The Traitors," 7 p.m.
Organizations
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive-thru only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: 7 a.m.: zoom.us/j/692848479; Meeting ID 692848479; Password 347804. Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password: 955208. 9:08 p.m: zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321529143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
All meetings Mountain Time. Meetings are open 15 minutes before and after scheduled time.
NICOTINE ANONYMOUS, every Friday, 7 p.m., 4-D Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Call 240-5768, 880-9039 or 370-3808.
AL-ANON Family Groups: visit montanadistrict10alanon.org. Virtual Hamilton Brown Baggers, noon, Zoom meeting ID: 503-578-388. In person "Choices" Al-Anon meeting, 12:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell, Fellowship Hall (use west entrance, no child care).
AA MEETINGS: Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW: 505404. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW: 505404. High Noon Group (O/H), noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St., downstairs in Fellowship Hall. Reflections meeting (O) meditation/discussion, noon, Open Way, 702 Brooks St. Bonner Park Group (O/H), 4 p.m., Bonner Park, 1600 Ronald Ave., by Bandshell. Missoula Women's Group (C/W/Z), 5:30 p.m., online and at United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. ID: 71084339163. PW: 647027. Zootown Happy Hour (O) Discussion, 5:35 p.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. YG Phoenix Group (O) Book Study-Language of the Heart, 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (downstairs north entrance), 201 S. Fifth St. W. No Name Group (O/Z) Discussion, 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church Room 210, 202 Brooks St. ID: 256446926. PW: 718300. Primary Purpose Group (O/Z), 7 p.m., online only. ID: 542387682. PW: 29874. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z), 7:30 p.m., online only, ID: 198816143. Missoula Group (O) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 North Pattee (use Front Street entrance, downstairs).