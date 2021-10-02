community calendar

Organizations

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org : 9 a.m.: zoom.us/j/905489644 ; Meeting ID 905489644; Password 955208. Noon: zoom.us/j/965024325 ; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 6:30-7:30 p.m.: “Lil’ Rockies” Ft. Missoula Pk. 2725 CCC Rd. In person meeting with social distancing on the grass just outside the Bella Vista Pavilion. 7 p.m.: zoom.us/j/321529143 ; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.

AL-ANON Family Groups: montanadistrict10alanon.org or call 1-888-425-2666. In person New Hope, 9:30 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell St. (use Russell Street entrance, wheelchair accessible). Hybrid Saturday S.O.S., noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. (enter from parking lot in back). Zoom ID: 556-228-008.

AA MEETINGS: Visit AA-montana.org or call the hotline at 833-800-8553 for further information. Early Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW: 505404. Keep it Simple (O/H) Discussion, 7:30 a.m., UCC Church, 406 University Ave. Room 201. Sunrise Group (C/H/Z) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church (side door), 546 South Ave. W. ID: 88484774794. PW: 505404. High Noon Group,(O/H) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. (downstairs in Fellowship Hall). Chapter Nine Group (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., First Christian Church (west door), 2701 S. Russell. Missoula Oasis Persists (O/Z) online only, 7:30 p.m., ID: 198816143. Missoula Young People's Group (O/Z) Discussion, 8 p.m., UCC Church, 405 University Ave. ID: 83657060732. PW: MYPG2020. Missoula Group (O) Literature, 8 p.m., 112 North Pattee (use Front St. entrance, downstairs). YG Phoenix Group (O) Discussion, at 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (downstairs north entrance), 201 S. Fifth West.