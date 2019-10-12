Public events
SENIOR HEALTH FAIR, 7-10 a.m., Missoula Family YMCA, 3000 S. Russell St. Services including a lipid panel, A1Cs, bone density tests, PSAs, glucose tests, and more. Information about other health programs, such as group exercise classes, will also be available. is open to the public. Admission is free. Lab fees may apply. More information can be found at https://ymcamissoula.org/ or by calling 721-9622.
"FIELD OF SCREAMS," 1497 Highway 93, Victor. Haunted attractions, 7:30-10 p.m.; kids' adventures, 3-6:30 p.m. FieldofScreamsMT.com.
CLARK FORK FARMERS MARKET, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 225 S. Pattee St. (Riverside Parking Lot). Over 100 vendors with everything from farm direct products to breakfast and lunch food and drink and children's activities. Call 396-0593 or visit clarkforkmarket.com.
MISSOULA FARMERS MARKET, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXXs. Fresh local produce, flowers, baked goods from over 100 vendors. Call 274-3042 or visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: storytime, 10:30 a.m.
NORTH VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY, Stevensville, 777-5061: "Rethinking Weeds, from Bothersome to Beneficial," 3:30 p.m.
Organizations
DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, 1 p.m., Fellowship Hall, First Presbyterian Church, 235 S. Fifth St. W. Andrea Phillip her 100 year power point. Bring treats for veterans. Call 543-4836.
AL-ANON New Hope Family Group, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick Hospital Broadway Building, 500 W. Broadway, Broadway Building Entrance; SOS Al-Anon Family Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W. (side entrance, basement); Polson Early Birds (C/H), 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Keep It Simple (C/H), 7:30 a.m., University Congregational Church, 401 University Ave.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Mission Valley Group No. 1, 9:30 a.m., Mission Valley UMC, 70715 Highway 93, St. Ignatius; Missoula High Noon Group (O/H) Discussion, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 East Main St.; Trout Creek Happy Hour (O/H) Discussion, 6 p.m., Cabinet Mountain Church, 3006 Highway 200; Polson 12 x 12 Study (O/H) Discussion, 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club; Missoula Young People's Group Discussion (O/H), 8 p.m., University Congregational Church, 401 University Ave.; Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (Front Street entrance); Missoula Chapter Nine Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell St.; Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Discussion, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. Visit aa-montana.org/ or call 888-607-2000.
PUZZLE CLUB, a brain injury support group, 9 a.m., Black Cat Bake Shop, 2000 W. Broadway. Call 406-544-6629 or 406-549-2146.
MISSOULA DUPLICATE BRIDGE open game, 12:30-4 p.m., Southgate Mall, near Dillard's, across from Hallmark store. Visit missoulabridge.com.