Community Calendar

Government
BOARD OF COUNTY Commissioners Administrative public meeting, 10 a.m., via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3dRnkOe; +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll); Conference ID: 294 838 256#.
BICYCLE AND PEDESTRIAN Advisory Board, 3 p.m., via Zoom, bit.ly/2O45GvA; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257; Webinar ID: 830 5118 6663; Password: 354751, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
MISSOULA CONSOLIDATED Planning Board, 6 p.m., via Zoom, apps.missoulacounty.us/go/planningboard; Passcode: 999636. Participant Guide: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts. Zoom Webinar meeting links are in the participants guide and on the agenda. YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: bit.ly/3spIrLe or by phone: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, 1-267-831-0333; or 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257; Webinar ID: 842 93996424 Password: 999636, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute.
AIR QUALITY Advisory Council, 6:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams, bit,ly/2ZWFvcR; or call in (audio only); +1 406-272-4824,,6473176# United States, Billings; Phone Conference ID: 647 317 6#.
Public events
UM ALUMNI ASSOCIATION'S 23rd annual Community Lecture Series, 7 p.m., streamed online. Featuring Lee Banville, associate professor, School of Journalism, "The Gatekeeper's Dilemma: Information Flow in the Pandemic Age." Go to the Alumni website at grizalum.com to register. Free. The lectures will be simultaneously streamed on Facebook Live and will be available on MCAT after the conclusion of the series. For more information, contact the UM Office of Alumni Relations at 243-5211.
YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S every Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Call 531-7110.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: Tiny Tales pre-recorded sessions posted every Tuesday on the library's Facebook page.
Organizations
SHOOTIN' THE BULL TOASTMASTERS, noon, 140 W. Pine St. Call 406-640-8380 or visit https://8712.toastmastersclubs.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: https://zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
TOPS No. 428, 10-11 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell. A sensible weight loss group. Call 209-471-7708 or 406-728-2287.
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive through only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily cancelled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Tuesday Morning Serenity AFG, 7:30 a.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 2205 34th St.; Healing Through Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Hamilton Brown Baggers, noon, St. Francis Parish, Madison and S. Fifth St., Hamilton; West End Al-Anon, 6 p.m., Clark Fork Church, 75, Abba Lane, St. Regis. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. High Noon Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (use side entrance). Silvertip Group, 6:30 p.m., Immanual Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W (rear door, facemask mandatory). Young Guns in Sobriety, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church administration/library, 235 S. Fifth St. W. Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Oasis Zoom Meeting, 7:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 198 816 143. Sunrise Group, 6:30 and 8 a.m. Meeting ID 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, 7 p.m., Meeting ID 489 179 508, Password 551190. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com.