Road closures
MILWAUKEE TRAIL detoured through August. Traffic will go on North Catlin, east and west on Wyoming and North California.
SCOTT STREET closed from Rodgers Street to Turner Street through Sept. 7 for installation of now water main.
Public Events
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: Storytime for ages 3 and older, 1:30 p.m.
Organizations
AL-ANON Speaker/Literature, 9:30 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
AA MEETINGS: Missoula Early Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 6:30 a.m., Unity Church, 546 South Ave. W.; Polson Early Birds (C/H) Living Sober Study, 7 a.m., Polson Alano Club, 8 Third Ave. W.; Missoula Sunrise Group (C/H) Discussion, 8 a.m., Unity Church; Missoula Sunday Morning Speaker meeting (O/H), 11 a.m., Fourth D Alano Club, 1500 W. Broadway; St. Ignatius A Wing and A Prayer (O/W), 4 p.m., Mission Valley United Methodist Church, 70715 US Highway 93; Missoula Silvertip Group (O) Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church 830 South Ave. W.; Missoula Poverello Group (O) Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Poverello Center, 1110 W. Broadway; Polson Higher Power Hour (O/H), 7 p.m., Polson Alano Club; Missoula Group (O/H) Discussion, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St.; Missoula Young Guns in Sobriety (O) Big Book Study, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Fifth St. W. Call 888-607-2000 or visit aa-montana.org.
Coming soon
CHILD CARE RESOURCES' training: "The Pyramid Model, Montana Blended Module 1," 6-9 p.m., Aug. 28. $42. Register at 728-6446, childcareresources.org.