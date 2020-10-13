Community Calendar

Road construction
HIGGINS AVENUE BRIDGE rehabilitation project. Travelers will be able to use one line in each direction east side of bridge.
CONSTRUCTION work on S. Fifth St. W and S. Sixth Street W. between Higgins and Russell. On-street parking not permitted Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Government
PARKING COMMISSION, noon, watch live or on demand: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts, Cable TV Channel 190, live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
LOCAL EMERGENCY Planning Commission/Disaster Planning Committee, 1:30 p.m., Missoula County Courthouse, 200 W. Broadway, first floor Annex 151.
MISSIOULA COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS' Board of Trustees special meeting, 5:30 p.m. and regular meeting, 6 p.m. The Board of Trustees will meet in-person; the public will only be able to join the meeting to listen and make public comment, by calling the number listed below and enter the pin listed below. Mute yourself as soon as you join the meeting. When it is time for public comment, you will be called on based on the last two digits in your telephone number. https://zoom.us/j/98293142387?pwd=YjFqQlgrTVlWMUdvcFlVNVlWTURpQT09; Meeting ID: 982 9314 2387; Passcode: 469089. One tap mobile, +13462487799,,98293142387#,,,,,,0#,,469089# US (Houston), +16699006833,,98293142387#,,,,,,0#,,469089# US (San Jose). Livestream posted on https://www.facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/. Agenda available at mcpsmt.org.
EAST MISSOULA Community Council, 7 p.m., via Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89221276565, Meeting ID: 892 2127 6565; One tap mobile, +13462487799,,89221276565# US (Houston), +16699006833,,89221276565# US (San Jose).
MISSOULA CONSERVATION District, 7 p.m., Virtual; for participation instructions contact Barb Kreis, 406-303-3427.
TARGET RANGE SEWER and Water District, 7 p.m., District office, 1705 S. Reserve St.
Public Events
MISSOULA FARMERS MARKET, 5-7 p.m., north end of Higgins Avenue by the XXXX's. Visit missoulafarmersmarket.com.
YOGA FOR PARKINSON'S every Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Call 531-7110.
MISSOULA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 301 E. Main St., 721-2665: Tiny Tales pre-recorded sessions posted every Tuesday and Thursday on the library's Facebook page.
BITTERROOT PUBLIC LIBRARY, Hamilton, 363-1670: Teen Writer's Club, 3:30-5 p.m., west lawn or via Zoom, call to register.
Organizations
SHOOTIN' THE BULL TOASTMASTERS, noon, 140 W. Pine St. Call 406-640-8380 or visit https://8712.toastmastersclubs.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS, namontana.org: Noon: https://zoom.us/j/965024325; Meeting ID 965 024 325; Password 955008. 7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/321529143; Meeting ID 321 529 143; Password 955208. All Zoom meetings require a password. Check Montana.na.org for updates.
TOPS No. 428, 10-11 a.m., First Christian Church, 2701 S. Russell. A sensible weight loss group. Call 209-471-7708 or 406-728-2287.
MISSOULA SENIOR CENTER, 705 S. Higgins Ave., 543-7154, missoulaseniorcenter.org: lunch served by drive through only at the back door of the center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or for as long as cars are in line).
AL-ANON: Due to COVID-19, a meeting may be temporarily cancelled on a week-by-week basis. Please go to: al-anon-montana.org or call 1-888-425-2666. Tuesday Morning Serenity AFG, 7:30 a.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 2205 34th St.; Healing Through Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St.; Hamilton Brown Baggers, noon, St. Francis Parish, Madison and S. Fifth St., Hamilton; West End Al-Anon, 6 p.m., Clark Fork Church, 75, Abba Lane, St. Regis. Call 1-888-425-2666 or visit al-anon-montana.org.
AA MEETINGS: Hotline phone: 833-800-6553. High Noon Group, noon, First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Main St. Missoula Group, 8 p.m., 112 N. Pattee St. (use side entrance). Silvertip Group, 6:30 p.m., Immanual Lutheran Church, 830 South Ave. W (rear door, facemask mandatory). Young Guns in Sobriety, 10 p.m., First Presbyterian Church administration/library, 235 S. Fifth St. W. Zoom meetings: Add the free Zoom app to your phone or laptop, enter the meeting code and password if asked. Your user name should be first name and initial together with city/state. Missoula Oasis Zoom Meeting, 7:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 198 816 143. Sunrise Group, 6:30 and 8 a.m. Meeting ID 844 5868 2169. Primary Purpose Group, 7 p.m., Meeting ID 489 179 508, Password 551190. For password email missoulaaaonline@gmail.com.
